Kate wanted Charlottes dress redone before Harry-Meghan wedding





In his explosive new memoir, ‘Spare’, Prince Harry reveals new details about Meghan Markle’s infamous fight with Kate Middleton over bridesmaid dresses for the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that the Princess of Wales texted his wife the week of their wedding about a ‘problem’ with his daughter Princess Charlotte’s dress for the occasion. The “French haute couture dresses” had been “sewn by hand only from [the bridesmaids’] measurements “so it only made sense that they needed some tweaking,” Harry wrote of the pint-sized models, which were custom-made by then-Creative Director of Givenchy Clare Waight Keller, who also created the Markles wedding dress. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, replied to Middleton and told him to bring Charlotte, now 7, to the palace, where a tailor was waiting to do alterations for the six bridesmaids; according to Harry, it was “not enough” for the princess, who arranged a moment for the two to talk. Prince Harry’s new memoir delves into the drama surrounding bridesmaid dresses for the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018. AFP via Getty Images Charlotte’s dress was “too big, long and baggy,” Middleton reportedly told Markle, adding that the youngster “broke to tears when she tried it on.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018.

Publicity When Markle reiterated that Middleton should take Charlotte to the tailor to await alterations, Harry wrote, the princess told him that all bridesmaid dresses had to be completely redone with four days before the wedding. According to the Duke, Middleton also said her own wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, agreed with her assessment. Clare Waight Keller, then artistic director of Givenchy, designed the bridesmaid dresses, as well as Markle’s wedding dress.

Publicity While the Princess of Wales eventually agreed to visit the tailor with Charlotte, Harry wrote, he later found Markle in tears “on the floor” after the altercation. The next day, he continued, Middleton apologized and brought flowers and a card. In Harry’s New Memoirs Harry’s summary of the ordeal expands on what Markle shared during the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021; while it was widely reported that Markle made Middleton cry before their wedding, she revealed at the time, “the reverse happened.” In addition to several goddaughters from the Sussexes, the bridesmaids included Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Markle’s then-friend Jessica Mulroney, as well as Princess Charlotte.

Publicity I don’t think it’s fair for her to go into detail because she apologized and I forgave her,” the Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey. Clearly, her husband isn’t afraid to put it all on the line.

