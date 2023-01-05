North Beach Vacation’s popular vintage clothing store opens a new sibling





To the delight of vintage fashion lovers, several carefully selected second-hand clothing stores have opened in North Beach in 2022: Vacation (@vacancesSF), Via Margutta Vintage (@viamarguttavintage) and missing Audrey (@shopmissingaudrey). And now there’s one more reason for them to pass out. Last month, Kristin Klein, owner of Vacation, opened a sister store, Work, with her friend and business partner Sam Poole. You’ll find Work just four doors down from Vacation at 1445 Grant Avenue. Co-owners Sam Poole and Kristin Klein at Work, their new vintage boutique in North Beach. | Photo credit: Dorothy O’Donnell “Sam is selling like a hotshot on Instagram (@knownbadboy) and online, so when I found out this space was available, I asked him if he wanted to do a store together and bring in other sellers,” Klein explains. Poole was up for it, but admits the transition from running an online business to running a brick-and-mortar store was a bit difficult. “It’s kind of like having a kid,” he tells Hoodline. “I’m tired but also very excited and I hope it will work out. ” The name Work may not instantly evoke the same happy vibes as Vacation. But like its sibling, the Work’s interior sports playful design cues. Take the mint green checkout counter dripping with pink drips that look like melted ice cream, for example. The one-piece show stopper was created by carpenter and owner of Pyramid Records, Bobby McCole. And shopping at work is definitely fun. In addition to Klein and Poole merchandise, you can purchase unique vintage clothing and other treasures from these vendors: Dust collection (@collecting_dust_vtg)

Miles to Go Vintage (@milestogovintage)

Nates Dry Goods (@natesdrygoods)

The Island of Thieves (@thiefislandvintage)

Goodbye heart (@goodbyeheartvintage)

Wardrobe vomit (@wardrobevomit)

Neutral ground (@shopneutralground)

Hardened Robinson (@soakyrobinson)

Books Mod Bed (@modlitbooks) “These are all people who have been selling online for a while and have a good reputation,” Klein explains. “We provide them with a real outlet for sales. And that’s cool for customers because they can choose from things that reflect the tastes of all these different people. At Vacation, it’s just me who buys.

Whimsical decor enhances the shopping experience at work. | Photo credit: Dorothy O’Donnell Each supplier will be on the job for at least three months. Eventually, Klein and Poole want to add more vendors, or rotate different ones inside and out. Sellers set prices for their goods. But according to Klein, most clothes at work are between $32 and $200. Some things, like genuine antique pieces from the 1920s to 1940s, tend to have a fixed market price. Translation: you will probably pay more for them. Authentic concert t-shirts and designer clothing also command higher prices. “All the salespeople here do killer, not filler,” Klein notes. “Theoretically, since they don’t need the internet to sell things, maybe more people will start shopping in stores again.” Having a second location also means Klein can offer a more balanced mix of high-end and affordable items in each store. She says she now wears more coveted vintage t-shirts and sweatshirts, which customers buy at both places. And while Vacation focuses primarily on women’s fashion, Work offers a more extensive selection of men’s clothing. Ultimately, Klein hopes opening another vintage store on Grant Avenue will help the street regain its status as a true shopping destination. Work (@work.vintage) is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

