The Prettygarden Hooded Dress Is What Winter Dreams Are Made Of

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Dressing in winter is a difficult task. We have enough to worry about when the weather is nice! We can’t wear baggy tracksuits every day, and even if they’re comfortable, we don’t want them. Sometimes it’s good to dress up a little and feel good on our look. But we don’t want to be left uncomfortable or cold!

We were big fans of sweater dresses for this reason, but even then many don’t quite get it right. They are itchy or too hot, they are tight around the neck, they are too loose or too tight. Can’t we find one that’s right? You bet. And if it was on sale too? Were talking about that Prettygarden Hooded Dress from Amazon!

This dress is everything we could have asked for and more to complete our winter wardrobe. It’s super soft and ribbed, so extra stretchy, and it has a wonderfully relaxed top with a chic drawstring hood. It’s not a flowing dress though. The fabric gathers at the waist, blouson for a super flattering effect. Below, the skirt part, which is fitted and reaches mid-thigh!

Another fabulous thing about this long sleeve dress is that it comes in so many colors. 16, to be exact! You can opt for a dark emerald green, dusty blue, dusty pink, wine red or versatile khaki. Be sure to check out all the photos so you can choose your favorite (or favorites)!

A great thing about this dress is that it basically does all the styling work for you. You already get that tucked in/layered effect, so all you need to do is add a pair of shoes. Trainers, Chelsea boots, combat boots, thigh high boots, lug sole loafers, it all works. And don’t forget a shoulder bag or tote! You can even belt it at the waist if you want to add an extra design element, although it’s cinched anyway!

You can dress this piece a bit raised, which is rare for a hoodie, or you can wear it more casually. It’s yours! You can find 10 or 20 different ways to wear it, because you’ll want to wear it just about everywhere you go. You may even find yourself disappointed when the weather warms up enough to put it away for the season. That being said, it could also be ideal for windy summer nights!

Not your style? Shop more from Prettygarden here and explore more sweater dresses here! Don’t forget to check all Amazon Daily Deals for other great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below: