EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Eco-activist Stella McCartney travels to China for solar power for her farm

Few strive to protect the planet with the zeal of Stella McCartney, whose fashion label stresses that it does everything it can “to create the most beautiful and desirable products with the least expense. ‘impact on our environment’.

But have Stella and her husband, fellow designer Alasdhair Willis, missed a trick in their bid to reduce their carbon footprint at their country estate?

The question is prompted by their ‘change of use’ request for one of their fields on their Worcestershire farm from agriculture to eco-energy.

Stella, 51, and Alasdhair, 52, have designated it as the site for 380 solar panels, to help them “continue to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels”. It is a process that the couple has already started by installing “air heat pumps”.

Stella McCartney and husband Alasdhair Willis pictured together at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Ms McCartney, who is a staunch environmental activist, poses with a sign that reads SOS at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

These, in tandem with solar panels, underpin the “transition to a low-carbon future and mitigation of the impact of climate change”.

The app reveals that they opted for panels made by Chinese company Trina Solar, a decision some might find confusing. The company’s founder and chairman is Gao Jifan, who amassed a fortune of $6 billion while hunkering down against his country’s totalitarian regime.

Perhaps Stella and Alasdhair, who also own a £10m townhouse in west London, were unaware that Britain’s leading solar panel maker GB-Sol is based less than 90 miles from their farm.

Located just north of Cardiff, GB-Sol minimizes its carbon footprint and packaging, uses suppliers “as locally as possible” and has been rated the top solar supplier by Ethical Consumer magazine “for many years”.

Isn’t that a stellar effort, Stella?

The couple opted to install solar panels at their home in Worcestershire from a Chinese firm (file photo)

The happy new beginnings of Lady Lola

The year has started with a bang for Lady Lola Crichton-Stuart, who has overcome a series of tragedies.

I learn that she is dating Dutch model Parker van Noord, 24, brand ambassador Jean Paul Gaultier.

Sharing a snap of her kissing at a party, Lady Lola, 23, told her admirers, “Happy New Year from me and mine.”

Parker is the son of famous model Andre van Noord. Lady Lola’s father, the Marquess of Bute, better known as motor racing driver Johnny Dumfries, died in 2021.

Lola’s boyfriend, Kai Schachter-Rich, had committed suicide in 2019.

Lady Lola Crichton-Stuart shared a photo of herself kissing Dutch model Parker van Noord (pictured)

The 23-year-old added a caption of ‘Happy New Year from me and mine’

Pop star Paloma Faith is used to being welcomed to the most exclusive venues, but she was turned away from the Ivy Kensington Brewery the other day.

The singer, 41, arrived carrying a cute little dog she was caring for for a pal.

A member of staff had to explain that they only allow guide dogs and certified emotional support dogs.

He may be on the throne, but King Charles’ charity is pushing ahead with a major property development in Bahrain, the Gulf state criticized by rights activists for its violent response to pro-protests -democracy.

The Prince’s Foundation is looking for an urban design assistant for its new city project in Bahrain.

The project’s senior design director, Leslie Ohomele, is an intriguing figure who has waded into Lady Susan Hussey’s “race line” on social media.

We can ski you, Heidi!

Even on the slopes, Heidi Klum is determined to turn heads.

The German model, 49, couldn’t be missed in a brightly colored ski suit in Aspen, Colorado.

She was vacationing with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, and twin brother Bill, both founding members of German pop group Tokio Hotel.

Heidi was previously married to British singer Seal, with whom she has three children.

She also has a daughter, Leni, a model, with her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, the 72-year-old Italian businessman.

German model Heidi Klum (left), 49, couldn’t be missed in a brightly colored ski suit in Aspen, Colorado (right)

Lord Camoys, who died aged 82, is the banker who became the first Roman Catholic Lord Chamberlain, head of the Royal House, since the Reformation.

He was also touched by the tragedy as a father figure to Crown Prince Dipendra of Nepal. ‘Dippy’ met Devyani Rana at a party at Camoys’ ancestral home, Stonor Park.

Dipendra was so fascinated by her that when her family made it clear they did not approve of Devyani as a wife, he slaughtered eight of them, including the king and queen, before turning the gun on himself. -even in 2001.

A piece of cake for Flo

Best known for starring in Little Women, Florence Pugh seems to have a big appetite.

The Oxford restaurateur’s daughter ate a huge piece of cake during her 27th birthday party at the Standard Hotel in Kings Cross, London.

The star was delighted that friends, including Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, came so soon after the New Year celebrations.

“Nobody wants to do anything but splash around and cure their hangover,” she told them.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all of you who came.”

Actress Florence Pugh slipped into a huge cake as she celebrated her 27th birthday in London

Claire Foy played a young Queen Elizabeth alongside Matt Smith’s Prince Philip in The Crown.

But she’s not happy with her character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, in the Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

‘I watched it all [it]’, says Foy.

“It took a huge commitment, which faded towards the end. I was a very committed friend [of his character] but I disagreed with him in many scenes. I then had to say [Smith] that I found them disgusting to watch.