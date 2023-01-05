Ming Lee Simmons elevates her mini dress in Travis Scott x Air Jordan – Footwear News





Ming Lee Simmons continued his sensational style streak while vacationing in St. Barts on Wednesday. The 22-year-old model uploaded a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories, where she saw sporting a simple cream mini dress that featured spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline and a fitted skirt. The eldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons accessorized with fine hoops, a necklace and several bracelets. Sticking to a casual vibe, Ming parted her hair down the middle and styled it into two braids. She opted for a fresh, makeup-free face and carried her essentials in a small cream purse.

Ming Lee Simmons via Instagram Stories on January 4, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Reverse Mocha’, Sneakers. CREDIT: GOAT As for footwear, she completed her look with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” sneakers. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” revisits the original Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha” from 2019. The upper combines a brown suede base with ivory leather overlays and the Houston rapper’s signature Reverse Swoosh on the side. side, with oversized dimensions and a neutral cream finish. Contrasting Scarlet accents distinguish a pair of woven Nike Air tongue labels, along with mismatched retro Cactus Jack and Wings logos embroidered on each heel tab. A vintage off-white rubber midsole is reinforced with encapsulated Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a brown rubber outsole underfoot. Related Ming Lee is certainly following in the footsteps of her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister, Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their many modeling projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years, including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty. PHOTOS: See how other stars wear Air Jordan sneakers in the gallery. JavaScript is required to load comments.

