Buying Guide – Robb Report

The best winter pants are marked by one essential feature: insulation. The season is unbearable; the dry atmosphere, biting cold and almost constant snowfall make us want to stay indoors and hibernate endlessly. Alas, we have to drag ourselves around the office and attend meetings, events, etc. We have to get up and put our pants on one leg at a time. And because Mother Nature is what she is, a standard pair just won’t cut it. Believe me, it really isn’t.

You’re going to want to retain as much heat as possible (insulation, remember?), so you need to pay special attention to the fabric. Cotton twill, madras, linen, rayon and poplin are light, airy and breathable and should therefore be avoided at all costs. Because unlike the top half of your body, you’re not going to layer the bottom. Your pants should measure up on their own. In other words, look for wool, cashmere, or blends that include one or both. Leather, nylon, and durable corduroy will also work. Or you can look for fleece-lined options.

Indeed, the best winter pants really have nothing to do with fit or style. This means you can wear pants, jeans, cargos and more, as long as the fabric they’re made of packs the heat. Of course, they must also look good; you might as well be sweating at home if you didn’t have to go out and make an impression. And to help you weather the weather in style, we’ve got 10 options, all different, all great and all insulating.

Best Tweed Pants For Winter

Todd Snyder

For centuries, Harris tweed has isolated men around the world, while giving them an air of distinction. The fabric originates from Scotland and is made from dyed virgin wool which is then spun and woven to form a surface that is rich in texture and retains an incredible amount of heat. One caveat: tweed has a knack for making your skin itchy. But Todd Snyder, a designer known for updating tried-and-true styles for modern times, tones that down. His pants, for example, are lined to the knee, meaning you can get through your day in comfort. Factor in the relaxed fit and stovepipe leg with double front pleats, and you’ve got a style that absolutely oozes distinction.

Materials: Wool tweed.

In shape: Relaxed.

Buy now on Todd Snyder: $378

Best Houndstooth Pants for Winter

rag and bone

Rag & Bone is another label that constantly takes fashion stalwarts and transforms them in cool ways. For example: these pants, made from a blend of virgin wool and polyamide, which will help them retain their shape, feature a houndstooth pattern, a Saville Row staple marked for its two-tone broken-check pattern. The way the pants are cut, with a length that reaches to the ankle, and the addition of adjustable metal buckles at the hips and suspender buttons along the waistband, give this pair an essential urban edge. Most importantly, it’s a casual yet refined style, so you can easily dress them up and down.

Materials: Oldest boy.

In shape: Straight cut.

Buy now on Rag & Bone: $375

Best cashmere pants for winter

Mr Doorman

When it comes to the finest textiles, the kinds of materials that personify luxury, Loro Piana is the name to know, especially when it comes to cashmere, the softest, fluffiest and most insulating. The Italian brand also does not fail to offer the most refined cuts to flatter the body. And if you’re looking for pants that encapsulate all of these qualities, look no further than these cashmere stunners. Note: The label is so demanding with its cuts that it leaves the hems unfinished. All you need to do is make a quick trip to your local tailor and you’ll have pants that will last you for many winters to come.

Materials: Cashmere; lining: viscose and acetate.

In shape: Slender.

Buy now on Mr Porter: $1,595

Best leather pants for winter

Bottega Veneta

From bags and shoes to outerwear, leather is used to create some of fashion’s most stylish and hardwearing pieces. It is a practically impenetrable natural material; no amount of wind, snow or rain will slide through the surface. And when the leather comes into contact with the skin, it absorbs the heat emanating from the body. Perfect for winter, right? Suffice it to say, leather pants aren’t as ubiquitous as the aforementioned styles, but if you’re looking for a solid pair to show off, Bottega Veneta has one of the best on the market. The style fits at the waist and tapers down the leg with a little wiggle room. It’s also larger than most European cuts, so make sure you get one a size down.

Materials: Lamb leather.

In shape: Slender.

Buy now on Matches Fashion: $3,990

Buy now on Bottega Veneta: $4,600

Best moleskin pants for winter

Billy Reid

In the dead of winter, when the streets are covered in snow and gusts of wind are inevitable, it wouldn’t be wise to leave your house in your favorite 501. But if you still want the comfort and flexibility of denim, your safest bet would be moleskin. Unlike standard denim, moleskin is made of dense cotton that is tightly woven and then sheared, resulting in a soft, suede-like nap. This means you are less likely to feel the cold wind on your legs. It is a textile that is both robust and elegant. And if there is one creator who embodies this aesthetic, it is Billy Reid. The designer’s moleskin jeans, adorned with his signature brass buttons, are a staple in his collection and hopefully a staple in your winter wardrobe.

Materials: Mole.

In shape: Slender.

Buy now on Billy Reid: $228

Best Corduroy Pants For Winter

Alexandre Moulin

Moleskin isn’t the only cotton vying for a spot in your cold-weather collection. Corduroy also has a knack for keeping brisk breezes from hitting your skin. This is because the textile is tightly woven, forming tufted cords that act as a great barrier against whatever winter throws at you. There are indeed many brands that offer corduroy pants, but the one that caught our attention is this pair by Alex Mill. From the rich khaki color (it also comes in four other shades) to the elegant and subtle front pleats to the corozo buttons and cuffed hem, this style, quite simply, is a beauty.

Materials: Corduroy.

In shape: Laid-back culture.

Buy now on Alex Mill: $145

Best wool pants for winter

Saks

Cashmere, moleskin, leather: we have already listed a number of good options for winter. But the most common of the lot is wool. No patterns, no frills; just a stellar band that’s cut to flatter and will work with any top layer. And if there is a designer who fully embodies this feeling, it is Brunello Cucinelli. He is the sultan of silhouettes, the monarch of materials. First example: these pleated wool trousers. It may seem simple at first glance, but as we all know, a high quality garment will surprise and delight every time you put it on.

Materials: New wool.

In shape: Slender.

Buy now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $1,095

Best Rugged Wool Pants

LLBean

The winter is harsh, yes, but the winter in Maine is harsher. And the company that understands best is the state LLBean. For more than a century, the company has produced the most insulating and hard-wearing styles, from sheepskin-lined boots to goose-down parkas, cashmere sweaters and more, all designed to withstand the weather in adverse environments. So best believe his Maine Guide pants, made of exceptionally durable wool, are more than up to par on a cold city street. Feel free to trek these bad boys too; that’s what they’re made for.

Materials: Wool and nylon.

In shape: Relaxed.

Buy now on LLBean: $139

Best insulated pants for winter

Snow Summit

With a name like Snow Peak, it’s surprising that the brand offers pieces that can tackle the worst weather conditions. We’re talking about areas where the Fahrenheit scale drops below zero, the kind of environment where it wouldn’t be wise to linger outside for long. For a scenario like this, the best option is these quilted pants. Not only are they water-resistant, incredibly heat-resistant, and stretchy, but they’re also surprisingly chic. Don’t let the idea of ​​padded pants put you off, as this style is designed to fit close to the body, tapering down the leg with the hem hitting the ankle. Which means you can wear them in any setting and not look like you’ve come from Antarctica.

Materials: Nylon and polyester.

In shape: Slender.

Buy now on Snow Peak: $140

Best fleece pants for winter

Lulu Lemon

Do you remember that part about sweat in the intro? Well, now you can do it in style and without shame thanks to Lululemon. The giant brand is loved by yogis and, quite frankly, anyone who knows big sports and has fleece pants. It’s basically a zhuzh-up version of what we all wore to feel warm and comfortable during the pandemic that you can wear outside.

Materials: Fleece.

In shape: Relaxed.

Buy now on Lululemon: $148