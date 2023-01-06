Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay





Noah Schnapp is living his truth in 2023. Five days into the new year, the 18-year-old stranger things The star took to TikTok to publicly come out as gay. Schnapp revealed the big news in a short video, in which he lip-synced with the following audio: “You know what it never was? It is serious. It has never been so serious. Frankly, it will never be so serious. Schnapp pointed to his friends and family’s reaction to the big news, suggesting they were accepting, but not at all surprised. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’,” he said. -he writes. The message also referred to Schnapp’s stranger things character Will Byers, and the debate around his sexuality. “Guess I look more like Will than I thought,” he wrote in the caption. During the first few seasons, fans speculated that Will was gay. Schnapp and his associates declined to confirm the rumours, saying it was up to the public’s interpretation. “I feel like they never really talk about it or openly say how Will is doing,” Schapp said. The variety in May 2022. He added, “I find people get to put a label on it and just want to know, so much. He’s just confused and growing. And that’s what it’s like to be a kid. However, when season 4 rolled around last year, Schnapp confirmed that Will wasn’t just gay, he was in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. “Now it’s 100% clear that he’s gay and he loves Mike,” Schnapp said. The variety. “But before, it was a slow arc. I think it’s done so well, because it’s so easy to make a character suddenly turn gay. Netflix has confirmed that stranger things will end with its fifth season. It’s unclear when the final episodes will air.

