Here are January’s best fashion, beauty and book releases





Design by Ying Chen It’s officially 2023, which means we’re leaving the old behind and looking forward to the new. It also means we’re about to ~spill the tea~ on some of the best fashion, beauty, and book launches (!!) coming out in January. Last year, we gave you our best ideas on everything from celebrity nail polishes (like Megan Fox and MGK’s collab and Harry Styles’ Pleasing polishes) to Kardashian business ventures, including SKKN Home lines. by Kim and Boohoo by Kourtney. There were Black Panther, Barbie, and Hocus Pocus collaborations, and even the Kraft Mayo x Juicy Couture tracksuits that were surprisingly iconic. Think it couldn’t get better than this? This month, we can’t wait to have some fun (and in the case of on the secrets of the royal family, very highly anticipated 👀) new launches. Loved makeup brand goes into skincare, Urban Outfitters dropped out and thanks to , you can now smell the gummy bears, tart berry rope and strawberry vanilla taffy just in time for Valentine’s Day. Do you already feel like shopping? Keep scrolling for all the details. 💕 Advertising – Continue Reading Below Release date: Available now Pricing: $9 – $13 V-Day isn’t until next month, but if you’re currently working on flirting with your crush and getting that date, it can’t hurt to get an extra confidence boost in the form of delicious deodorants at the candy scent from Native, body washes, shampoos and conditioners. 2 Urban Outfitters x Mia Lee Release date: Available now Pricing: $85 – $155 From funky cardigans to trucker jackets with Mia Lee’s signature playful style, Urban Outfitters’ new collaboration is one art lovers won’t want to miss. Collectibles, anyone? 3 Prince Harry drops his ‘Spare’ memoir Release date: Available on 1/10 Pricing: $22.40 Yes it’s the book everyone and their mothers have been talking about for weeks (if not the rest of 2023) – Prince Harry finally tells his own story in an honest book that is sure to reveal some shocking royal secrets. fans of The crown: you won’t want to miss this read. 4 Function of beauty stylers Release date: Available now Pricing: $13 If you’re into personalized hair care, you’ll want to check out Function of Beauty. The brand recently added styling products to its hair care line. There’s a texturizing spray to amp up straight hair, a mousse to straighten wavy hair, a curl cream to define curly hair, and a gel to hold curly hair without cracking. 5 MAC Cosmetics expands into skincare Release date: Available now Pricing: $48 – $55 Yes, you read that right. The makeup brand that’s been dominating for years is venturing into the world of skincare with three products: a cleansing oil (for makeup removal, obvi), a hydrating serum, and a moisturizer. Release date: Available now Pricing: $135 – $200 The Gorpcore era, here we come – outdoor footwear brand Sorel recently released two FP Movement-exclusive shoes and they’re beyond cute, especially if you like to hike – without compromising on any personal ~style~. 7 Makeup by Mario launches its foundation Release date: Available now Pricing: $42 SurrealSkin Foundation is Makeup by Mario’s first-ever foundation product, available in 30 different shades of their liquid formula. 5-star reviewers declare this foundation to be amazing for dry skin with a skin-like finish. Hannah Oh

Hannah is Associate Fashion and Ecommerce Editor at Seventeen and covers everything from style, shopping, culture and entertainment.

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/g42407390/january-fashion-beauty-drops-collabs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos