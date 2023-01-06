Inside New York’s Chicest New Bridal Salon

No matter what bridal magazines, TLC or, damn it, even your best friends will try to tell you, finding the the wedding dress is not for the faint of heart. In the course of your search (as this bride-to-be found out), you’ll bravely descend into button- and chandelier-padded oblivion, spend sleepless nights wading through seas of charmeuse and chiffon, and undress gladly up to your Spanx in the middle of a bustling sample sale only to walk away with a big back sweat and very cold feet.

Wedding dress designer Danielle Frankel Hirsch knows that feeling. In fact, since she started his eponymous brand Danielle Frankel in Manhattan’s Garment District six years ago, she catered to brides who demand more from their wedding dresses, via sheer cape gowns, gauzy corsets and beaded beaded gowns. mini fishnet . vogue has baptized she the designer of anti-bridezilla wedding dresses.

Bespoke Jason Pickens-designed shelving lines the perimeter of one of Studio Danielle Frankels’ bridal salons. Each dress is handmade in the USA and ranges in price from around $3,500 to over $10,000 for a custom dress. Tim Lenz

With a booming business, a surge of post-pandemic nuptials, and woefully cramped studio space, Frankel Hirsch knew it was time to rethink the ritual of finding a wedding dress, right down to the ubiquitous puck-shaped pedestal. hockey. She just needed the right interior designer. All the people I worked with were married, she tells ELLE DECOR. It’s important to me that this person had this [lackluster] experience and understands why it needs to change.

This partner ended up being an interior designer Augusta Hoffman, who herself wore a Danielle Frankel coat and lace top to her 2021 Hudson Valley wedding. That connection was really meaningful to me, Hoffman says. It also meant that she understood Frankel Hirsch’s design DNA from the start of projects: normally with my clients, it can take me months to understand their aesthetic. So I was able to come in and understand, OK, I know who you are.

Everything was very cool, adds Frankel Hirsch.

Work alongside a local architect Corey M. Schneider , Hoffman aimed to transform Frankel Hirsch’s recently expanded 4,200 square foot Garment District space into a hybrid bridal showroom, with the addition of two separate living rooms, a living room, a fully functional workshop and spaces to the back of the house. Although the studio would mark Hoffman’s first commercial project, Frankel Hirsch made it clear that she wanted the spaces to feel like an elegant home in the image of the bridal factory of many department stores.

As soon as the elevator floors separate from the quiet 14th floor of the 1920s building, visitors know this is no ordinary wedding dress boutique. Soft, sage whitewashed walls envelop a reception area with a 1960s French oak desk and a pair of lighted sconces. We really wanted you to feel like you’re going from a Midtown street to a higher space, says Hoffman.

From there, the bride and a guest of her choosing (Weve set limits, Frankel Hirsch jokes) are ushered into a spacious living room, with ethereal Danielle Frankel gowns floating on custom-sculpted wavy racks dominating one end of the room. room, and a stylish seating area inviting guests to unload on the other side. Here, Hoffman, whose interiors are known for their chic, understated palette, plays with color and scale in contrast to the concrete floors and exposed ceilings of the showrooms. An enormous 1960s avocado green Murano glass chandelier hovers above a sofa covered in pale celadon mohair, a custom onyx cocktail table and a pair of 1930s Dutch oak upholstered lounge chairs of a tapestry fabric inspired by the Black Forest. We used more organic tones, but nothing neutral at all, says Hoffman. It leans a little weird, which is what we were looking for.

The reception room has an intimate lounge area for the client and a guest of her choice. The sofa is a Pierre Augustin Rose design from the Invisible collection, upholstered in a Pierre Frey mohair, while the pair of 1930s Dutch chairs are upholstered in a Dedar textile. Danielle has a very meticulous eye for upholstery, says Hoffman. Tim Lenz

The room is bisected by a horizontal vintage display case that wouldn’t look out of place in a natural history museum. But rather than butterflies and fossils, this one contains bridal relics from the Frankel Hirschs family, including a photograph of her mother, her grandmother’s wedding cake and a delicate silver belt that belonged to her. great grandmother. The best part of it all is that each piece has its own story, says the dress designer.

It’s a symbolic touch, as clients will begin their own family stories in two adjoining private consulting and fitting rooms, each featuring plush carpeting in shades of turmeric and goldenrod, sofas low, of a mixture of carefully chosen antiques and even more framed. family memories. One thing we’ve talked about time and time again is the experience of standing in front of a mirror and what the space behind you looks like and how it photographs, says Hoffman. White has therefore been intentionally avoided so that the dresses, whether admired in a massive mirror or delightfully hung on the wooden racks, stand out. We don’t have the pedestal, we don’t have all those gross things that you’d typically find, so for us it was about how we showed what brides were wearing, Frankel Hirsch adds.

A peek inside the bustling bridal workshop where dresses come to life. Tim Lenz

If the bride needs alterations, she just has to walk down the hall to Danielle Frankel’s atelier, where the real magic happens. On a recent afternoon in this all-white, brightly lit studio, a group of expert seamstresses worked to bring the dresses to life. A custom, light-as-air bustier gathered on a workbench, while a worker pinched the finest knife pleats on a skirt. In an adjacent antechamber and office, a puffy light fixture by Josef Hoffmann hangs above a small conference table. The rest of the room is dominated by floor-to-ceiling foam panels covered with images of lavish wedding dresses and samples of silk and lace. It turns out that creativity is a two-way street. Also on Frankel Hirsch’s moodboards these days? I really like interiors as a source of inspiration, she says, probably because I miss that part of the job.