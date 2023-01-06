Fashion
Metaverse fashion favorite will virtually dress Warner’s music stars
DressX, the digital fashion brand launched by three Ukrainian women and Farfetch partners, Pacsun and Jason Wu, is teaming up with Warner Music Group (WMG) to dress the company’s artists in metaverse fashions.
Which Artists These won’t be released until May, but with Madonna, Cardi B and the Smashing Pumpkins just a few of the hundreds on the WMG roster, the drop is bound to be a star-studded breakthrough for the design team that finds its origins in the Kyiv’s fashion scene in the early 2010s.
“We are obviously very excited to start working with Warner Music,” said DressX co-founder Daria Shapovalova. “Digital merch and musician swag are sure to be part of fans’ digital wardrobes. Our company’s mission is to build a digital wardrobe for every person in the world.
The line will allow consumers to purchase digital clothing from and by the artists themselves, who will work with DressX to create the styles. These 3D and AR pieces can be ported to metaverse platform partners, including Snapchat and Instagram, and according to a press release from Warner Music Group, “will allow artists to unlock new revenue streams, while creating additional outlets for fans to showcase their fandom across multiple digital mediums. worlds.
“Representing our future digital selves will be as important and, if you measure the volume of interactions, perhaps more important than how we physically represent ourselves,” said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer and executive vice president. , business development, WMG . “With leadership in apparel and sustainability, DressX is exactly the kind of partner we need to sprint alongside us as we build for the future.”
Shapovalova, a television journalist and host of her own local fashion show at 19, became the organizer and creator of the Mercedes Benz kyiv Fashion Days before raising the bids and emigrating to San Francisco to pursue her MBA and a career in technology. It was 2016, long before the concept of designing clothing for a metaverse avatar was on anyone’s radar.
“When we started the company, there was no word ‘metaverse’ – it was just technology and it’s still just technology; meta is just a buzzword,” she said. “The major disruptions are happening at the edge of different industries with technology, and how AI is used, and that’s exactly how fashion can be disrupted.”
Not far behind Shapovalova came longtime friend Natalia Modenova, who shared a dream of “putting Ukrainian fashion back on the map” in Kyiv, and joined Shapovalova in California around the same time in 2016. There they met Julie, technology and marketing specialist. Krasnienko, who by the time all the brainstorming was done, would become DressX’s product manager when it officially launched with three co-founders in August 2020.
“We have built this international distribution system for Ukrainian designers and we continue to actively develop it,” said Modenova, who added that the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was repeatedly shelled by Russian forces at the beginning of the 2022 invasion, was, and still is, a hotbed for tech minds. “There are a lot of talented 3D designers who come from there and all of these people continue to work because it’s important to create value for the world and they do that with their work.”
Kyiv Fashion Days came to a halt when Shapovalova left in 2016, but she’s still doing what she can to promote Ukrainian fashion, wearing a real-world cardigan during a video interview on Tuesday, along with earrings dangling earrings sporting the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian. flag, earrings that only exist in augmented reality.
“The Ukrainian fashion scene is actually very vibrant,” Shapovalova said as she hit a keystroke that transformed her earrings into Australian flag likenesses. “I had so many friends who were extremely interesting and successful designers, and my goal was always to put Ukraine on the global fashion map.”
When the company started in 2020, it had 30 digital garments; today it has more than 3,000 and among that number is Support Ukraine Collection, whose fashion designers DressX sends still working in Ukraine.
Shapovalova said the company rushed to market this digital line when Russia invaded on February 21, 2022.
“Digital fashion can be a tool not only for your creativity, but also for promoting the positions you believe in,” Shapovalova said. “Fashion is language; we just translate it into digital reality.
The DressX website teaches users how to take photos of themselves to try on clothes in augmented reality, which Modenova says not only creates a better virtual dressing room experience for the user, but also establishes certain rules necessary for dressing in the metaverse.
“A person goes to an event, and their hair, their makeup, their dress, it all matches,” Modenova said. “In the digital world, mapping is also relevant. You can’t wear a T-shirt over a jacket in the physical world, but in the digital world people get very creative and unrealistic. Can you wear a T-shirt over a jacket? Well, yes, but it’s not the best outfit.
Modenova doesn’t see digital fashion as a threat to real-world fashion design, even though it’s a cheaper way to look good and a more durable model.
“It’s just a new tool, a new opportunity for creative people to create, for business people to do new business, and for the average consumer to have more tools to make sense of themselves. It’s a win-win situation,” she said. “It’s not a threat to fashion because we’re not saying ‘buy less’, we’re saying ‘buy digital fashion’. There’s no threat; there’s just new ways to be excited, inspired and beautiful.
