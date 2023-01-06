Costume Designer Mitchell Travers on Country Music Style

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

If you’ve been looking for cowboy boots and hats lately, you’re not alone. With the long-awaited return of Yellowstone and the debut of spin-offs like 1923 and 1883, designers and consumers alike were inspired to buy functional, well-made clothing with a western twist. Among the list of show waves is the latest Showtimes miniseries, George and Tammiestarring Michael Shannon and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain as legendary country artists George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

As an intimate portrait of Jones and Wynette’s life and love, the series also serves as an interrogation of some of their most iconic style statements. Below, costume designer Mitchell Travers shares his key inspiration points from four decades of fashion and how he chose to honor the work of these country music icons.

Step back in time with vintage country western style

Crafting on-screen and on-stage styles for Chastain and Shannon has been no small feat, given the actors’ ever-devoted fans of the two historic singers. Building the costumes for it took a lot of research, says Travers. Whenever you’re working with an embedded fan base, it’s really important that you understand them and respect what came before you. This research involved watching all the taped interviews he could find of the duo, watching numerous documentaries about 60s country music culture, and interviewing stylists and tailors who dressed Jones and Wynette. Travers even did further research through conversations with Georgette Jones, daughter of the famous couple.

The result is a careful study of what Jones and Wynette wore on stage and in their private moments, what their fans wore to their concerts, and the role of color and style in creating mythos. Travers’ costumes are not just a historical recreation, but a lesson in how performance clothing can be incorporated into even the simplest everyday outfits. There’s a fearlessness that comes from country music that I think we could learn from, says Travers. Rock and roll gets a lot of credit for having its own aesthetic, but I think country is an even match.

Recreating Tammy Wynettes’ Iconic Looks for a Modern Audience

Dressing Jessica Chastain as the lead singer of Stand By Your Man meant that Travers was going deep into a Tammy Wynette wormhole while working on this project. It was essential for the designer that he not just look at photographs and videos, but really try to understand who Tammy Wynette is. Actually has been. I wanted to understand the different performances because listening to Tammy sing Stand By Your Man through different times of her life, it’s a different song that has very different meanings for her. It was really important to get to know the song like she got to know the song.

An equally complex understanding of the Wynettes’ sense of personal style was also very important to Travers. Plagued by health issues for much of her later life, the way Tammy Wynette chose to dress was often a reflection of a strained relationship with her own body. It was really important to understand how she viewed her body, Travers said. She was obviously a very sensual woman. She loved very simple styles that had a bit of shape and a bit of skin, but never anything racy.

For the screen, Travers portrays Wynette in dynamic costumes that include monochrome ensembles with glamorous textures for stage performances and classic silhouettes with timeless style during intimate scenes. Each costume serves as a time capsule of period-appropriate trends combined with Wynette’s own perspective, highly stylized and designed for visual impact.

It’s hard to imagine a country performance that doesn’t incorporate bangs, but according to Travers, it’s a style element that Wynette only really relied on in her later years. One of the stylists I spoke with worked a lot with Tammy in the 90s and he told me everything had bangs. And it’s funny when you look at these photos, she was really in her marginal time.

Bold and dedicated: the undeniable style of George Jones

While chatting with the image makers who dressed Jones, Travers found out how determined the singer was to shape his own idea of ​​country star style. One of Jones’ tailors recalled a case where the star walked into the shop and ordered 30 identical suits in different fabrics and colors. He was definitely a man who took great pride in his appearance, Travers said. A legendary story told to me by Peanutt Montgomery himself is that they used to have go-bags ready for George. Outfits that have been put together in case they get on a plane or a bus.

And yet, the most interesting entry point into Jones’ dynamic wardrobe wasn’t when he was at the height of his glory, but when he was challenged. Who’s George Jones without the color-matched, rhinestone-embroidered suits?” Travers asks. “Or, what does Tammy look like baking a birthday cake for the kids? The intimate moments that have been hidden from the public are where Travers had the most fun with this project, resulting in a cadre of costumes that feature Jones’ classic and famous performance style contrasted by well-made basics for moments off. stage.

To sprinkle some country Jones flavor into your own clothes, Travers suggests investing in some reliable wardrobe mainstays. I think having really good, well-made staples can give your wardrobe a long way to go; staples you can put around like your coat, belt, and boots. It’s the kind of stuff that really feels like a signature.

