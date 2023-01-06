Adidas takes Thom Browne to court over striped design





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Adidas and fashion house Thom Browne are facing off in a New York court after the sportswear giant claimed the house’s use of parallel bars on its clothes infringed Adidas’ ‘Three Stripes’ trademark . The jury trial, which began in Manhattan’s Southern District Court on Tuesday, follows a 2021 lawsuit in which Adidas argued that athletic apparel featuring Thom Browne’s striped designs “imitates” its old trademark. of several decades. American designer Thom Browne founded his eponymous label in 2001 and is the new president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Browne, who arrived in court wearing one of his signature four-stripe socks, originally debuted a three-stripe design, dubbed the “signature three-bar”, around 2005. According to court documents, his fashion brand has agreed to stop using the pattern after Adidas contacted the brand’s CEO about it two years later. Fashion designer Thom Browne arrives in court on January 3 wearing one of his brand’s signature four-stripe socks. Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty In 2008, designer Browne launched his “Four-Bar Signature”, a series of four stripes that have featured on items ranging from jackets to ties, as well as sportswear. Adidas also takes issue with Thom Browne’s use of “Grosgrain Signature”, a red, white and blue design which the sportswear brand says consists of three stripes, while Thom Browne says it contains five. describing it as “white-red-white-blue”. -white”, in the court documents. Adidas has used three stripes since 1949, when German founder Adolf Dassler introduced it on a pair of spiked running shoes. In its lawsuit filing, the company argued that Thom Browne’s use of striped designs on its sportswear was “likely to confuse consumers and mislead the public.” A model wears a model from the Thom Browne Spring-Summer 2023 collection, unveiled in Paris last October. Credit: Pierre Blanc/Getty Lawyers representing Thom Browne meanwhile argued that Adidas had shown unreasonable delay in pursuing its claims. Court documents say products bearing the “Four-Bar Signature” were first sold in 2009 and were displayed on activewear in the fashion brand’s flagship store in New York City from 2010. The sportswear giant says it only learned of the alleged infringement in early 2018, when Thom Browne filed for the “Grosgrain Signature” trademark (often referred to as Signature Grosgrain on the brand’s website). in Europe. Adidas’ lawyers argue that the company had no obligation to monitor Thom Browne’s production and did not initially view the label as a direct competitor. Court documents show that the parties tried unsuccessfully to reach an amicable settlement.

