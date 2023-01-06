Connect with us

Fashion

How To Dress Your Pets For The Cold Winter Months | Life

 


I’ve had a confusing winter, me and my dog, and it’s scary to realize the season has only just begun.

The days keep changing, whether it’s the lack of light for walks or the cold temperatures and what clothes to wear. Then there is the wind to manage and the direction to take to avoid the extreme gusts that almost make me lose my footing. This confusion was thrown at me daily or even hourly. I learned to dress for the worst and hope for the best.

But the dog, and the dog? I can look up at the coat rack and see what I need to grab before I go out. It’s easy; large winter jacket, neck warmer, earmuffs, warm hat, snow pants and gloves. Great, now that I’m ready, what should I do for the dog? I see so many people with boots and coats.

I’m waiting for pet stores to start releasing hats, maybe goggles and special windbreakers rather than a winter coat, depending on the winds and temperature.

I think the dog owner should learn to be a little more discerning when buying their dog. Just because it’s in the store doesn’t mean you’ll be convinced to buy it, not that the dog needs it. I think the popularity of the doodle has created a whole new market for dog clothes shopping.

Back to basics. I dress for the outdoors, ready to brave the cold or the wind. Or maybe big puddles and wet snow, depending on the day or even the time of day. Now look at the dog and think about where you are going to walk.

Cold days? How about not walking on a salty driveway. Salt is very harsh on a dog’s dry pads. Very cold icy snow will also slow the dog down. They don’t really want to walk there. Try walking the dog on a shoveled sidewalk or the side of the road.

Boots may work for some, but I’ve found that most boots on the market don’t stay in place. Unfortunately, no one has to prove that the boots they sell for a dog are going to work or fit. Then the coat. Most breeds have a winter coat given to them by nature.

Dogs that don’t shed and don’t have an undercoat are the challenge. But the coat should cover the dog below and above. A coat that covers the back but not the chest is quite redundant. Get a coat that covers the entire dog. But for dogs that already have two coats, they are usually just fine when the weather is nice.

Wet snow can be difficult for a dog when he comes home. Try walking around large puddles because they can’t see what’s going to happen until they’re kneeling in a puddle. When you walk, try to walk around things more.

It is the return trip that is important. When you get home, dry the dog off, clean his paws of salt and everything he’s been through. Sometimes we take better care of the dog in cold weather than in wet snow weather. They are both difficult for a dog.

So as this winter progresses, take the days one at a time. Cold, windy or wet, where we choose to walk is as important as what to wear. Spring will come soon enough. And then we can all escape the April showers.

Cheri Kolstad is a Certified Canine Behaviorist, Groomer and Dog Trainer who lives in Penticton.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.pentictonherald.ca/life/article_2abf6596-8d57-11ed-baed-3f18f558cf10.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: