How To Dress Your Pets For The Cold Winter Months | Life

I’ve had a confusing winter, me and my dog, and it’s scary to realize the season has only just begun.

The days keep changing, whether it’s the lack of light for walks or the cold temperatures and what clothes to wear. Then there is the wind to manage and the direction to take to avoid the extreme gusts that almost make me lose my footing. This confusion was thrown at me daily or even hourly. I learned to dress for the worst and hope for the best.

But the dog, and the dog? I can look up at the coat rack and see what I need to grab before I go out. It’s easy; large winter jacket, neck warmer, earmuffs, warm hat, snow pants and gloves. Great, now that I’m ready, what should I do for the dog? I see so many people with boots and coats.

I’m waiting for pet stores to start releasing hats, maybe goggles and special windbreakers rather than a winter coat, depending on the winds and temperature.

I think the dog owner should learn to be a little more discerning when buying their dog. Just because it’s in the store doesn’t mean you’ll be convinced to buy it, not that the dog needs it. I think the popularity of the doodle has created a whole new market for dog clothes shopping.

Back to basics. I dress for the outdoors, ready to brave the cold or the wind. Or maybe big puddles and wet snow, depending on the day or even the time of day. Now look at the dog and think about where you are going to walk.

Cold days? How about not walking on a salty driveway. Salt is very harsh on a dog’s dry pads. Very cold icy snow will also slow the dog down. They don’t really want to walk there. Try walking the dog on a shoveled sidewalk or the side of the road.

Boots may work for some, but I’ve found that most boots on the market don’t stay in place. Unfortunately, no one has to prove that the boots they sell for a dog are going to work or fit. Then the coat. Most breeds have a winter coat given to them by nature.

Dogs that don’t shed and don’t have an undercoat are the challenge. But the coat should cover the dog below and above. A coat that covers the back but not the chest is quite redundant. Get a coat that covers the entire dog. But for dogs that already have two coats, they are usually just fine when the weather is nice.

Wet snow can be difficult for a dog when he comes home. Try walking around large puddles because they can’t see what’s going to happen until they’re kneeling in a puddle. When you walk, try to walk around things more.

It is the return trip that is important. When you get home, dry the dog off, clean his paws of salt and everything he’s been through. Sometimes we take better care of the dog in cold weather than in wet snow weather. They are both difficult for a dog.

So as this winter progresses, take the days one at a time. Cold, windy or wet, where we choose to walk is as important as what to wear. Spring will come soon enough. And then we can all escape the April showers.

Cheri Kolstad is a Certified Canine Behaviorist, Groomer and Dog Trainer who lives in Penticton.