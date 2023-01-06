Fashion
Ron DeSantis’ Wife Casey Drops Fashion Hints Her Husband Will Challenge Donald Trump For President
The fight for the Republican Party’s nomination for the Oval Office may have just begun without a second candidate even officially entering the race. It seems Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey is giving subtle hints with her first lady clothes.
At her husband’s second Florida inauguration on Tuesday, Casey channeled an American style icon: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (To see the photo HERE.) She chose a mint green Alex Perry design with a sheath silhouette and a cape attached to the shoulders. Props that hark back to the Camelot era were the long white gloves on her hands and the neatly styled hair in a classic bun. He released real Jackie O vibe. it’s a style that carried her throughout her life (just look at her classic mint green ensemble at her daughter Caroline Kennedys wedding in 1986).
Ron currently cannot announce his candidacy for the presidency for now, because Florida law does not allow a current incumbent to run a federal campaign, he would have to resign to run for president. However, the Florida legislature is already showing signs that it is ready to repeal the law. That’s why Caseys hinting what’s coming out of her style choices is very important to watch.
With donald trump already running, and Melania Trump reluctantly trying, we could see a showdown on the campaign trail. Casey is all-in when it comes to her husband’s political ambitions, and they’re ready to show the GOP how it’s done, especially since voters are falling off the trump train at lightning speed. The DeSantis duo are ready to prove they want to be the future of the Republican Party and the Trumps should be ready for a political fight.
|
