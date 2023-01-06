Prince Harry Explains How Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Cry During Bridesmaid Dress Fight

Meghan Markle may have withheld details of the very sensational pre-wedding fight she and Kate Middleton had over bridesmaid dresses during her interview with Oprah, but Prince Harry is now filling in the blanks. page 6 shared his personal account of the situation of his next memoir Spare, which explains exactly why Meghan ended up in tears after having a chat with Kate just four days before the couple’s wedding.

The dispute centered on the fitting of the bridesmaid dress of Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte. The daily mail alleged Harry wrote that Meghan said Kate, who gave birth to Prince Louis just a month before the wedding, had a baby brain, which contributed to what happened.

According to page 6Harry wrote that Kate texted Meghan the week of the wedding about a problem with Charlottes’ dress, which was made by Clare Waight Keller, then creative director of Givenchy, who also designed Meghans wedding dress.

French haute couture dresses for girls [were] sewn by hand only from [the bridesmaids] measurements, Harry wrote, so the fact that they needed adjustments wasn’t exactly a surprise.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. WPA pool // Getty Images

Meghan replied to Kate and told her to bring Charlotte to the palace where a tailor was waiting to make alterations for the six bridesmaids, page 6 wrote that Harry shared. Harry claimed that response was not enough for Kate, who asked for time to speak with Meghan herself.

During their conversation, Kate reportedly told Meghan that Charlotte’s dress was too big, long and baggy, and Charlotte burst into tears when she tried it on. Meghan reiterated that Kate should take Charlotte to the palace tailor. Kate then replied that all bridesmaid dresses needed to be completely redone and that she had consulted her own wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueens Sarah Burton, about this. The wedding was only four days away at this point.

In the end, Kate took Charlotte to the tailor, but the altercation she had with Meghan really hurt the bride-to-be, Harry wrote. He shared that he found Meghan crying on the floor afterwards. As Meghan herself revealed to Oprah earlier, Kate apologized and brought flowers and a card to Meghan the next day.

In her Oprah interview in 2021, Meghan opened up about how difficult it was for her to watch the tabloids twist this story by making her cry Kate. Meghan’s details are consistent with what Harry himself shared in his memoir, although deliberately more vague to protect Kate’s privacy.

Meghan told Oprah: The story with Kate, which didn’t happen, was really, really difficult and something I think is when everything changed, really.

No. [I didnt make Kate cry], she continued. No, no, the reverse happened. And I’m not saying that to disparage anybody, because it was a really tough week for the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she m brought flowers and a note of apology and she did what I would do if I knew I hurt someone. Just take responsibility for it.

What was shocking was, what was it that, six, seven months after we were married, the reverse would come out into the world [the story suggesting Meghan made Kate cry]. I never would have wanted it to come out of her even if it had happened. I protected him from ever being in the world. A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something about yes the issue was okay about the bridesmaid dresses, and it made me cry and it really hurt me, and I thought in the context of everything that was happening in those days before the wedding that it didn’t make sense not to do what everyone was doing, which is to try to be supportive, to know what was going on spent with my father and so on.

There was no confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair for her to go into detail because she apologized and I told her forgiven, Meghan admitted. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that I not only didn’t do, but happened to me and the people in my marriage who were going to my communications team, saying, I know that didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what really happened, but I can at least state publicly that she didn’t make him cry. Everyone in the institution knew that was not true. I am in no way sharing this article about Kate to denigrate her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth, but I also think a lot of it has been fueled by the media. Look, I hope she wanted this fixed. And maybe in the same way the Palace wouldn’t let anyone else deny it, they wouldn’t let it, because he’s a good person, and I think a lot of what I have saw play out was this idea of ​​polarity where if you love me you don’t need to hate her, and if you love her you don’t need to hate me.