5 things fashion-conscious men don’t want you to know about their bodies

UNITED STATESIf you ask any woman, she’ll gladly tell you that there’s something quite sexy about a fashion-conscious man. He always seems to have the right outfit for any occasion, no matter what, and the clothes he chooses will suit his body perfectly. Any perceived flaws will never be visible as he has learned to emphasize his modes elsewhere and if you could find anything you wanted to hide it would be a miracle.

Fashion-conscious men are in tune with their bodies and know how to dress for maximum effect. It would be appropriate fashion wherever he is at any time of the day or night and in any social circle. That said, do you know what those things are that fashion-conscious men don’t want you to know about their bodies? Don’t tell, but were here to tell you their best kept secrets!

1. Any help that might be needed

Oddly enough, you’ll rarely see a well-dressed man wearing a pair of glasses unless they’re chosen for effect. For example, he’s more likely to wear contact lenses to change his eye color than to wear a Clark Kent-style rim that came out with our belief in superheroes. However, he will be put on a pair of designer glasses if the frames are made by Ray-Ban.

Then there are the hearing aids. Fashion-conscious men are likely to shop from online merchants where they can do everything from testing their hearing to choosing the type of aid that is not easily visible to the naked eye. It will start on a site like www.phonak.com/us/en/online-hearing-test to see how advanced her hearing loss is, then browse through the various technological advances that make hearing aids invisible to the wearer. It’s not so much about the fact that he suffered from hearing loss, but more important is the fashion statement he’s going for. In other words, a fashion conscious man does not want to draw attention to a part of the body that cannot be improved with the latest styles.

2. Hairy back and sometimes chest

Depending on the look he’s going for, most fashionable men don’t want to expose any hair on their back or chest. Have you noticed men in all the latest movies? You rarely see an actor with the top few buttons undone if he has a hairy chest. It leaves you wondering if they don’t make hairy men anymore! Do they really come with breasts and backs as smooth as a baby’s bottom? It might seem so if you take the time to see this surfer heading into the water with his back to the camera. Why don’t they have hair on their backs? It’s not like he’s going to clog the drain on Waikiki Beach! Oh, that’s right, there isn’t! It must be a fashion thing.

3. Farmers Tan sometimes called Red Neck

Have you ever wondered where the term red neck comes from? In fact, it is a well-known fact that farmers and other men who live off direct sunlight have their neck skin baked to varying shades of red. There’s something almost derogatory about being called a farmer or a red neck in the fashionable circles where subway men congregate and so they do everything humanly possible to mask that telltale sunburned neck or the point at which the tan on their forearms suddenly stops at the biceps. A fashion-conscious man who works out anytime goes out of his way to hide or disguise uneven body tones.

4. Bald patches

It can sometimes seem a bit funny that a man doesn’t want hair on his chest or back, but does everything in his power to hide the baldness on his head. The problem is not when men go totally bald, but when they have bald patches. For example, baseball players who wear a cap most of their waking hours are known to develop patches of baldness on the top of their head.

However, there is something genetic most of the time, which makes men predisposed to hair loss on the top of their head. Men will spend tens of thousands of dollars on hair replacement therapies, but won’t hesitate to shave off unwanted chest hair. Sorry guys, you’ll need help with your back, but it can be fun if the right person is holding the razor!

5. Height

You would think that the days when men had to flaunt their machismo were over, but sadly, they will do everything in their power to hide the smaller statures. Think for a moment of actors like Tom Cruise. You would never have guessed in his previous films that most of his leading ladies were taller than him. Very often, fashion-conscious men have special shoes designed for them that have inserts that make them appear to be at least an inch or two larger than they actually are.

So many male celebrities insisted on having photos taken during filming that masked their short stature. From rock stars to movie stars, the angle shots are filmed from can be deceiving! If a man wants to look taller for his female fans, today’s camera and filmmakers can make it happen!

It’s a Wrap!

So, leaving you in the world of movies and fashionable men, we could say it’s a wrap! They have the fashion and technology to distract from things they don’t want you to know, but we still know, don’t we? And again, it’s not always about what they don’t want you to know, but more about how they can create an overall look where everything works well together. Maybe it’s something else they don’t want you to know about, and that would be their attention to detail. But, whatever the reason, these are the five most common things fashion-conscious men don’t want you to know about their bodies.