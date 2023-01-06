Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaires Beach home for $40 million





Fashion Nova founder Richard Saghian has paid $40 million for a Malibus Carbon Beach home in a cash deal, The real deal has learned. The beachfront home, located at 22446 Pacific Coast Highway, was asking for $69 million in June and was owned by Lee Samson, founder of Windsor Healthcare Management. The 6,000 square foot home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms sold for $6,500 per square foot, after asking for $11,500 per foot. It sits on a one-third acre lot with 70 feet of beach frontage. Gayle Pritchett of Pritchett – Rapf Realtors and Chris Cortazzo of Compass had the list. Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates represented Saghian in the deal. Buyers’ agents declined to comment. Samson acquired the house in 2015 for $22 million. In June, he was listed for $69 million. The asking price was reduced to $59 million in September and then to $49 million in December, according to Redfin. The deal was closed this week. The house sits on an exclusive stretch of sand dubbed Billionaires Beach, known for its ultra-wealthy residents such as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and entertainment mogul David Geffen. Also called Samson Beach House, 22446 Pacific Coast Highway is the second major residential purchase for Saghian in nine months. In March, he made international headlines when he bought The One megamansion in Bel-Air for $141 million. It would be the most expensive residential deal at an auction in US history. Samson demolished the original 1976 structure that stood at 22446 Pacific Coast Highway. Architect Richard Landry, well known for designing mansions in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, worked on the exterior based on sculpture by artist Richard Serra. Billionaires Beach homes have grabbed headlines for their price tags. In 2018, Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton sold his 6,900 square foot home in Billionaires Beach for $110 million. In 2021 Joe Simsolo, owner of Next Level Apparel, purchased a 5,300 square foot home in Billionaires Beach, located at 21958 Pacific Coast Highway, for $56.5 million. Contact Andrew Asch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2023/01/05/fashion-nova-owner-buys-billionaires-beach-home-for-40m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos