Dior Men’s to open pop-ups featuring their ERL collaboration, details – Footwear News

LONDON — Kim Jones is taking her Californian dream on the road with a series of pop-ups around the world that will showcase Dior Men’s 2023 resort collection, a shimmering rainbow from a collaboration with Eli’s ERL Russell Linnetz. The first store will open at Dover Street Market in London on Thursday, with a party hosted by Jones. The DSM pop-up is running until January 19, with more opening in the meantime. The largest boutique will appear in Dior’s temporary Melrose space in Los Angeles and will run from January 12 to February 12. Additional retail installations are planned in Japan, Korea, Thailand and China from January to the end of March.

CREDIT: Eli Russell There will be two pop-ups in China, one at the Sanya Edition Hotel, open from Saturday to the end of March, and the other at the new Shaghai Mall, Zhangyuan, from Thursday to mid-February. Related In November, for the end-of-year celebrations, Dior transformed a courtyard in Zhangyuan into a dreamlike garden, with a giant sculpture of an illuminated compass rose. Inside the pop-up was a cafe and a selection of clothing and accessories for men and women. The Dior Men’s ERL collaboration debuted in May in Venice, Calif., on an ocean-blue catwalk with waves rising up either side and leading straight to the beach. Guests included Kid Cudi, Winnie Harlow, Brooklyn Beckham and Tommy Hilfiger. The evening’s runway was awash in pink corduroy; sexy and transparent mohair sweaters; embroideries of crystals and shells, and garlands on sweaters, bags and tube socks. “California dress has a huge influence on how people around the world dress,” Jones said at the time. “It’s relaxed, it’s about comfort and outdoor living. There is a certain dressiness in this collection, but it’s not in the classic formal sense, it’s through rich fabrications…it’s almost evening wear.

CREDIT: Eli Russell Jones said he chose to work with Linnetz and ERL because he admired his work and wanted someone to look at Dior from a different perspective. The Creative Director of Dior Men said: “Working with a young designer on Dior Men and seeing things from his perspective was incredibly inspiring. It was both familiar and revealing; reaffirming why we both dreamed of working in fashion in the first place. Linnetz, a Californian whose collections are a dreamy mix of macaron pastels, bold colors and shimmers, said he and Jones took a close look at Gianfranco Ferré’s years at Dior and channeled that sense of maximalism. . He said that throughout the collection there is “a collision of moments in time and history” and an intergenerational feel. This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/collaborations/dior-men-erl-collaboration-pop-ups-1203387270/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos