Meghan Markle's favorite brands: from fashion to shoes, jewelry and accessories
Maisie Bovingdon
Meghan Markle’s favorite brands she wears. From Missoma jewelery to Marks & Spencer, Veja and Givenchy sneakers. From fashion and footwear, to jewelry and accessories, to big brands and high-end brands.
Meghan Markle never failed to impress with her chic outfits. The Duchess of Sussex has gone for designer brands, as well as high street brands over the years, and we’re here for it.
Whether it’s Meghan – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry – go for an everyday understated ensemble, or a more glamorous look for a royal engagement, she sure knows her fashion.
From Veja sneakers to Aquazzura heels, Missoma jewelry to Cartier, Everlane jumpsuits and more, we’ve sifted through the archives to find her favorite fashion brands and exact looks over the years, so you can emulate. Meghan’s style.
Meghan’s favorite fashion brands
& other stories
From polka dot dresses to silk shirtsMeghan Markle has proven she has a soft spot for the high street retailer, which is a sister brand to H&M.
Although her exact purchases are sold out, there are similar clothes to buy to nail Meghan’s look.
Straight mulberry silk shirt, £120, & other stories
BUY NOW
MRS
Meghan and Kate Middleton have previously worn Marks and Spencer, a high street retailer, for royal engagements.
In particular, Meghan wore an M&S cashmere turtleneck sweater for her engagement in Brixton in January 2018, as well as a bespoke dress for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
Inevitably, both designs are sold out, but we think everyone should own a turtleneck, so we’ve found a very similar alternative to buy now.
Pure merino wool turtleneck jumper, £35, MRS
BUY NOW
Reformation
Meghan sent fans into a frenzy when she wore Reformation’s Pineapple linen dress on a trip to Fraser Island.
The striped design is medium length, features a square neckline, spaghetti straps and a tie waist, making it the perfect summer staple.
Meghan’s design is sold out due to popular demand, but we’ve found an alternative to channel your inner Duchess.
Twilight dress, £300, Reformation
BUY NOW
Framework
Meghan knows a thing or two about designer brands, as she once wore Frame’s Le Cut Off denim shorts, which she wore to watch husband Prince Harry play polo in 2022.
The Le Cut Off shorts are available in several colors, including black, white and blue denim. It features a turn-up turn-up at the hem, as well as a zip and button closure at the front.
Frame Le Cut Off denim shorts, £205, Net to wear
BUY NOW
Reiss
From dresses to camel coats, Reiss is another popular shopping destination for the Duchess of Sussex, and we don’t blame her, as the tailored pieces are stylish and sophisticated.
For International Women’s Day in 2019, Meghan opted for a 60s-inspired dress, while a separate dress her engagement in 2020 saw her opt for the Sabel coat by Reiss.
Although it may have been a few years since Meghan first wore the outerwear, there are plenty of similar straight wool coats to buy from Reiss and other retailers.
Belted coat in wool and recycled polyester REISS Agnes,
£348, john lewis
BUY NOW
Line
Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary has finally landed on the streaming service. But as we waited, a teaser clip saw Meghan slipping into a comfy knit from La Ligne, which she paired with red pajama bottoms.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or looking for cozy knitwear for the winter months, La Ligne has you covered.
Sailor jumper, £260, Line
BUY NOW
Anine Bing
Anine Bing is a brand that many know and love, including Meghan.
In 2017, she opted for the Mika shirt, and has since opted for a halter top, as well as black leather pants, so there are plenty of options to recreate Meghan’s look.
Mike shirt, £220, Anine Bing
BUY NOW
Meghan’s must-have shoe brands
Manolo Blahnik
It seems like Meghan rarely attends a royal engagement without her trusted Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which she’s worn in the black, navy and white suede variants.
The BB pump is a classic and timeless high heel, as it has a pointed toe and a stiletto heel.
Manolo Blahnik BB 105 suede pumps, £545, Selfridges
BUY NOW
Watch
Veja sneakers were Meghan’s go-to shoes during her first royal tour of Australia with husband Prince Harry in 2018.
It has been said since that she wore the eco-responsible brand, research and sales of the shoe have gained popularityand they are still available for purchase now.
Pair them with jeans, pants or even a dress, these shoes are perfect all year round.
SEE Esplar trainers, £110, Office
BUY NOW
castaner
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are fans of the shoe brand and often turn to the elegant wedge heel during the warmer months.
Meghan has previously worn the Carina style in the black colourway, which features a slightly pointed toe, contrast woven wedge heel and fabric ankle tie closure.
CASTAÑER Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, £85, Net to wear
BUY NOW
Aquazzura
Alongside his beloved Manolo, Aquazzura is another popular brand of shoes for Meghan often turned to to complement her stylish looks at royal engagements.
Her go-to style is the Deneuve Bow Tie pump, which she’s worn to weddings and formal engagements over the years.
When she officially announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, she also opted for Aquazzura’s taupe Very Matilde heels, which feature a criss-cross strap across the front of the shoe.
Aquazzura Bow Tie 105mm Pumps, £480, wacky
BUY NOW
Meghan’s must-have jewelry brands
Monique Vinader
Monica Vinader is a favorite jewelry brand for many royals, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Meghan has been spotted wearing Monica Vinader’s linear friendship bracelet at numerous in-person royal engagements and on virtual calls over the years.
Linear Friendship Bracelet, £125, Monique Vinader
BUY NOW
Missoma
Meghan Markle has been a long-time Missoma fan and has been seen accessorizing many outfits with the famous jewelry brand.
From the interstellar ring to the Open Heart Mantra Signet Ringas well as the Name Bar necklace, as well as many other stunning pieces.
Interstellar Ring, £49, Missoma
BUY NOW
cartier
Alongside her Missoma and Monica Vinader jewelry, as well as the royal treasures she has previously adorned, Meghan is often spotted wearing a Cartier Love bracelet.
In video calls and in real-life engagements, Meghan sported the candy on the designer’s arm and also dazzled in the Juste Un clou necklace.
LOVE small bracelet in 18k yellow gold, £4,100, Selfridges
BUY NOW
Meghan’s must-have handbag brands
Everlane
Everlane is another brand that Meghan Markle has often used for many royal engagements and outings over the years.
In 2017, Meghan opted for the Everlane Day tote bag during the Invictus Games in Toronto, which has proven to be a sell-out hit ever since.
Everlane Emblem Japanese GoWeave Essential Wetsuit is another iconic Meghan look, which she wore when invited to edit British Vogue, and again during a royal tour of South Africa, although it continues to sell out.
The New Day Market Tote, £267, Everlane
BUY NOW
Strawberry
Meghan had us all coveting her Strathberry Midi tote during her first joint royal tour with Prince Harry in 2017.
She turned to the bag brand for other royal engagements, including the East-West Mini in forest green.
East/West Mini, £455, Strawberry
BUY NOW
Khaite
Khaite has made its way into Meghan’s wardrobe, and potentially ours too, as we can’t forget the small Beatrice Hobo bag Meghan wore to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
The super soft leather handbag is perfect for any occasion, day or night. The handle features a knot detail, which adds a little something extra to this design, but it’s subtle enough to be a timeless bag.
Khaite Beatrice Beatrice bag, £960, Net to wear
BUY NOW
Meghan’s must-have sunglasses brands
linda farrow
While we know Farley London is one of Meghan’s go-to sunglasses brands, she has also relied on Linda Farrow’s designs.
In particular, the gold-rimmed Newman Aviator sunglasses, which the Duchess wore at the Invictus Games last April.
Newman Aviator Sunglasses, £760, linda farrow
BUY NOW
Finlay London
Meghan Markle has a penchant for accessories, be it her jewelry, her bags or her sunglasses.
One of her favorite pairs of sunglasses is from Finlay London, which she has worn at Wimbledon matches, as well as at the Invictus Games.
Meghan’s exact style is the Percy sunglasses in Light Tortoise with gray lenses, which she’s been wearing since 2017.
Percy sunglasses, £150, Finlay London
BUY NOW
