Heidi Klum goes ethereal daring in sheer dress and bare feet for ‘GNTM’ – Footwear News





Heidi Klum put her modeling skills to good use in a spectacular promo posted on her Instagram yesterday for season 18 of ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’, which airs on ProSieben from February 16. The former Victoria’s Secret angel was draped in a sheer Hannez Nogi gown in pastel hues. The flowing garment was delicately placed to cover the model. The rest of the costume was spread out behind her, with strips of colorful fabric creating an ethereal backdrop for the photo. Punctuated with a striking red manicure, Klum’s ensemble was simple but packed with visual punch. As for her hair, the German star’s braids were windswept and curled at the ends for maximum volume. Although she didn’t have any this time around, Klum’s footwear range typically includes stylish sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. On red carpets and other formal events, she has also been seen in bold pumps and mules by Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and other top brands. Klum even founded her own lingerie, clothing, swimwear and fragrance lines with German grocery store Lidl. In another post to his Instagram this week, Klum battled the cold alongside his brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video. Both parties were dressed in comfortable outerwear and chunky shoes, taking winter clothing to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a yellow ribbed mini dress which she wore layered over black tights. To top it off, they wore a long fur coat. She completed the look with black square toe platforms. PICTURES: Click through the gallery to see Heidi Klum’s best red carpet looks.

