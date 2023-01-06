Fashion
Silkworm spins home for a vintage outfit
CHARLOTTE RESIDENT CALLIE McGarghan recently brought her love of vintage clothing to Bristols Main Street, with the opening of vintage clothing store Silkworm Studio. The store, which has been operating online since 2020, offers clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women from previous eras at a range of prices. Independent Photo/Steve James
BRISTOL Walking into Callie McGarghan’s new boutique at 27 Main St. in Bristol, shoppers can feel like stepping back in time. Vintage clothing store, Silkworm Studio, offers a variety of second-hand clothes, shoes and accessories that have been around longer than the shop’s 29-year-old owner.
How I like to describe our collection is all I would wear, what I like, what is beautiful to me is going to be on our sales floor, McGarghan said. Were inspired by the 60s and 70s but have pieces from all sorts of decades.
The term vintage is used to describe used items from an earlier era, usually pieces made between 40 and 100 years ago. At Silkworm Studio, McGarghan hopes to pass on older items to new owners who will use and enjoy them for years to come.
The McGarghans store name embodies this mission. The silkworm, the store’s namesake, is an insect that metamorphoses four times during its transformation from egg to moth. McGarghan tries to encourage a similar life course for the clothes and accessories she sells, giving them new life with new owners.
Our mission is to extend the life cycle and inspire the metamorphosis of treasured and pre-loved treasures, reads the Silkworms mission statement.
And those who come by Silkworm Studio will find many second-hand offers to breathe new life into. McGarghans offerings include vintage clothing, shoes, bags and other accessories for men and women.
McGarghan hand-picks every item that ends up on the Silkworms sales floor. She said she sources items from sellers like other consignment stores and online second-hand markets like Poshmark.
The items that end up at Silkworm vary in price.
I have baseball caps that cost $12 and Dolce and Gabbana pants that cost $650, McGarghan said. Since we also have an online storefront, I was able to organize things and choose what we sell and how we price, so we have something for everyone.
McGarghan, a Charlotte resident, started Silkworm with close friend and business partner Sarah Henry in 2020. She had recently returned to Vermont from the West Coast, where she worked in the fashion and consignment business in Los Angeles. .
We started curating our own collection and created a website to start selling our own products. We absolutely loved it and it started to go well, so we started thinking about what it would be like to open a physical store, she said.
This fall the duo found the perfect location for a Silkworm Studio showcase on Bristols Main Street and signed a lease in November.
The store had a soft opening earlier this month, and McGarghan is now open regularly Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. can.
Maybe during the summer, definitely eventually when I’m able to support myself and someone else. But for now, it’s just me, she said.
McGarghan said she hopes to cultivate an inviting atmosphere at the Silkworms storefront, one that is welcoming to all experienced and new to vintage shoppers who pass by.
I’m excited to create a unique space, she said. In Burlington, there are plenty of second-hand options, but there aren’t too many organized boutique locations, and I’m excited to create a warm shopping environment, something comfortable and enjoyable with beautiful things .
McGarghan said she has appreciated the welcome she has received from the community so far, including that of the other local business owners who make up Bristols Main Street.
Everyone knows each other and works together, just having that sense of community. It’s very different from what I experienced in Los Angeles, she said. The response (from the community) has been really, really great. I was actually overwhelmed.
