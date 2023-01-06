Fashion
The 23 Best Trending Zara Style Fashion Finds for 2023
We have to hand it to Zara, the popular retail hotspot continues to follow the latest trends. But between the endless lines and the frustrating website that’s anything but user-friendly, we’d rather shop elsewhere when we can. Plus, Zara may end up costing more than you might think for a store that sells fast fashion.
Want to score unique Zara-style looks without the added aggravation? In honor of the new year, we’ve put together a list of 23 fashion finds that give you the same vibes at an affordable price. Unlike many items you might buy from Zara, these outfits are totally original. Keep up with today’s trends in these must-have styles for 2023!
1. At 59% off, this Tahari belted coat is such a steal! And it’s an absolute essential in your winter wardrobe originally $320, now just $132!
2. I don’t know if I’ve ever received more compliments on an item of clothing than this comfortable down jacket! It’s warm and cozy on a cold day originally $80, now just $74!
3. Were obsessed with it oversized striped jumper! Stripes are a staple this season, so stay on trend with this timeless sweater originally $70, now only $41!
4. Every wardrobe needs a reliable double-breasted coat! This luxurious wool-blend piece will instantly elevate your ensemble, trust We just $60!
5. I own this long sleeve satin mini dress, and it’s one of my favorite pieces I’ve ever ordered from Amazon! Super comfortable and flattering with a tie waist, this dress is ideal for a date night or a cocktail party $31!
6. Short down jackets have gone viral this season! Pair this inexpensive option with a workout set or long sleeve top for a Sporty Spice moment $37!
7. This draped open front cardigan jacket is effortlessly stylish. Such a smart transition time layering piece originally $60, now just $49!
8. We looked everywhere striped sweater similar to Zara’s sold-out style. This v-neck sweater looks nearly identical to originally $46, now just $30!
9. Unlike some sweater dresses that drown out our shape with excess fabric, this fitted high neck dress is super flattering! Add tall boots, and you’re set from $50 originally, now just $46!
ten. Cozy season! Relax around the house (or even around town) in these pull-on ribbed sweater pants just $45!
11. The ultimate basic for winter? This fitted turtleneck that will go with all your pants and skirts originally $26, now just $18!
12. If you don’t have a quarter zip sweater already, then you need this popular sweater. It’s been all over TikTok lately originally $54, now just $42!
13. Whether you’re dressing up for a business meeting or a birthday dinner, this relaxed fit blazer by Open Edit is the perfect layering piece. Polished, professional and assembled just right $79!
14. Were always looking for an easy top for a first date! Available in five beautiful jewel tones, this cowl neck satin bodysuit is exactly what we were looking for $39!
15. Stay fashionable in these wide leg pants by everlane! Ideal for the office or around town $128!
16. Add a little edge to your wardrobe with this vegan leather motorcycle jacket. A great layering piece to grab on the go $74!
17. These are my all time favorite tall boots! These pointed toe boots are flattering and comfortable, with 10 different colors to choose from $52!
18. these ankle strap heels go with any semi-formal look, from a wedding guest outfit to an evening dress. And for this price, you don’t have to worry about scuffs and stains. $38!
19. Of all the fashion trends we’ve seen lately, our no. 1 necessity is a pair of vegan leather pants. You can style these pants in many different ways, from sweaters and sneakers to tank tops and heels. $58!
20. How cute cut-out ribbed top? So seductive and fashionable just $28!
21. Another dream top for a date is this backless strapless bodysuit! Since it is black, you can wear it again and again with different bottoms just $42!
22. Step up your outerwear game with this faux leather quilted vest. This stylish vest gives you instant cool points just $119!
23. This beige sweater coat is the definition of cozy-chic! A great choice for travel, shopping and just about anything else $62!
