The Vanilla Girl aesthetic is the latest style taking over TikTok

POV: It happened again. It’s a Wednesday night and I’m up way spent my bedtime mindlessly scrolling through TikTok (clearly my 2023 resolution is off to a good start). I don’t care for a cat video, nothing out of the ordinary. Just as I think I can accurately predict the next video that will land on my FYP, my screen fills with soft shades of cream sweaters, fluffy white bedding, satin bows, and oatmeal milk lattes in floral mugs. light pink. The screen says, Vanilla Girl Aesthetic Starter Pack.

No no no, that can’t be true! I clearly remember it was the Clean Girl aesthetic or not, it must be Balletcore. Or is it the That Girl aesthetic? What about the coastal grandmother? She must be alone! Have we all forgotten it?

I keep scrolling after all, I’ve already committed to the Matilda Djerf inspired Scandi style for 2023. But alas, the algorithm has already made up its mind and I’ve served a Vanilla Claw Clip Hair Tutorial Girl.

I watch a teenage girl with long blonde hair tuck her locks with a translucent claw clip into an effortless updo. Apparently she’s a Vanilla Girl and that’s the hairstyle they do. Now, before jumping to conclusions, I’m not a Vanilla Girl hater, I’m just confused.

Over the past year, I’ve watched (and willingly participated in) Gen Z’s brilliant branding and revamped lifestyle aesthetic. Whether intentional or not, the creators of TikTok have constantly reinvented products, concepts and basic lifestyle habits by focusing them on an ambitious simplified aesthetic.

For example, gold hoop earrings, a cable knit sweater, a silk scrunchie, Olaplex hair products, and Dior Lip Glow are all common products listed in the Clean Girl, That Girl, Balletcore, Scandi Style, Vanilla Girl, and Coastal aesthetics. Grandmother. So how do you tell them apart? The corresponding aesthetic location or activity, whether it’s a hot girl walk, ballet class, bedroom, or beach, is often the determining factor in determining which niche the products lie.

Being able to seamlessly recode everyday essentials into these core aesthetics is an impressive Gen Z-led masterclass in social marketing, especially when driving viewers to a monetized Amazon storefront.

I click on the Vanilla Girl hashtag on TikTok and it already has 294 million views, Vanilla Girls must be everywhere by now. After watching about 20 other #vanillagirl TikToks, I feel like I have a better understanding of this new aesthetic. Am I a Vanilla Girl? No. Do I want to be one? Maybe.

Simply put, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic falls into the category of accessible minimalism. As the name suggests, the style is neutral, classic and basic, and not in a bad way. The underlying aesthetic theme is rooted in simplicity and realistic luxury. The basis of Vanilla Girl’s fashion identity is to wear a white or vanilla winter outfit, add comfortable accessories like fluffy white leggings or earmuffs, and keep hair and makeup relatively natural.

In an era of fast-paced microtrends, the Vanilla Girl profile has the potential for longevity as it essentially pairs bright basics together to create a chic, polished look. As someone trying to see past fast trends in an effort to refine my own personal style, subscribing to the Vanilla Girl persona might actually be helpful, you won’t catch me referring to it with that title .

If the idea of ​​Vanilla Girl or, as I prefer to call it, cozy minimalism intrigues you, keep reading for the TikTok-approved starter pack. And if you’re more chocolate, cinnamon or strawberry, you can create a monochrome outfit to match.

Oversized coat with pockets

An easy way to get started with the Vanilla Girl aesthetic is to choose a outerwearSince coats are the main focus of winter fashion, you can achieve a natural look with just one item.

The Original Folding

The classic Longhcamp tote is about to make a comeback and the Vanilla Girl aesthetic just might be the thing that makes it possible. This bag is ideal for training, work days or weekends.

REPLICA Coffee Break Eau de Toilette

You obviously can’t be a Vanilla Girl without a hint of real vanilla! This Maison Margiela perfume has a warm and inviting scent like a large coffee.

Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater

According to TikTok, this Polo Ralph Lauren sweater is a Vanilla Girl essential and I honestly added it to my cart because it’s so classic.

Cozy knit bathrobe

For Vanilla Girl homebodies, this SKIMS bathrobe is a great choiceandit is currently for sale.

Sugar scrub for scalp and body

For an aesthetic and effective shower routine, L’OUAI makes wonderful hair products this scalp and body scrub should be at the top of your list.

Satin Midi Dress

The city boot