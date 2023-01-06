The year I decided to dress like me

I’m a shameless lover of New Year’s resolutions. I understand all the arguments against them. They’re cheesy, people don’t stick to them, and you should just make changes to your own schedule, there’s nothing special about the new year.

I also disagree with all the arguments against them. First, making a change that you want to make even for a few months is fantastic. It’s not a contract you signed to change all year. And second, people who hate New Year’s resolutions are ignoring one simple thing: you can pick something fun. You don’t have to make a resolution to eat healthier or run a half marathon or clean a room in the house every month. A friend introduced me to this concept years ago. (Hers for the year was to eat cake more often and try more butt stuff.)

I like the idea of ​​changing for the new year. Of rebirth, or growth, or simply a reminder that we are not static and don’t have to be. That there may be new practices in our lives that bring joy or, yes, if you must, lower LDL cholesterol levels. I like to be reminded that who I am and what I do is not set in stone, is not locked away. It’s not just that I can create goals around not fun things like work. I can also create goals for more fun. In 2018, my goals were to make homemade pasta once and get into skincare, and I did both! I felt unduly accomplished!

With that in mind, last year I decided I needed to dress better. Not prettier but more fun, more fashionable, more me outfits. I have what is medically called too many clothes. I’m coming a little honestly. My mom and dad both have more clothes than one person could wear in four lifetimes. My father, who grew up very poor and overweight, has a particularly obsessive relationship with clothes. He kept many of the few shirts he owned as a child and can still describe how buying each one made him feel; as an overweight child with very few options, some clothes felt Magic to him. They were a source of self-esteem. Once he lost weight and found a job in a department store, selling clothes, his romance really took off. When my parents fled to Italy, where her father was born, he spent at least half of their honeymoon shopping. He used to pick out outfits for my mom. He subscribes to women’s magazines to date just to see nice clothes. He has clothes that no longer fit him or that he will no longer wear and that he cannot bear to part with for sentimental reasons. Growing up, he had closets in three different bedrooms in the house and even more dressers. Her clothes are everywhere, spilled on chairs, lovingly wrapped in the plastic from the dry cleaner they came in 20 years ago, lying flat to dry.

He transmitted the disease to me. Clothing is my hobby. It’s important to me in a way that might make you laugh if you saw me running to CVS. This is a problem for several reasons: first, it’s expensive to buy new clothes, and second, it’s very bad for the world. These two things often make me feel guilty. I don’t spend much on clothes, by far the most expensive thing I own is a $150 winter coat, but I used to buy often. All the extra money I had went to clothes. The problem is that when you love and covet new clothes but don’t have a lot of money, you end up buying fast fashion, which is destroying our planet.

I realized for years that I had to stop. I stopped buying clothes for a few months only to fall back into a bout of boredom after 10 p.m. Finding clothes that made me feel good about myself was so wonderful, so miraculous. So worth my money. (It’s very funny to look at pictures and realize that an outfit wasn’t as good as I thought.) Finally, I accepted that clothes were something I loved, something that was close to my heart and that I was unlikely to stop buying new things. downright. So I made a deal with myself so I could buy all the second-hand clothes I wanted and buy new clothes for special occasions. I supplement this with a clothing rental subscription to give me the pleasure of new clothes without so much new production and consumption.

The plan isn’t perfect, but it mostly worked. Except it didn’t reduce the amount of clothes I have. Clothes that I don’t wear anywhere. I work from home most of the time, my big outing of the day being a walk to a cafe and the walk back. The pandemic only made it clearer how little wear and tear I was getting from the things I had spent so much time and money buying, organizing, and laundering. And out of that frustration with myself came last year’s resolution: wear a fun, fashionable outfit every day.

There’s no reason you can’t dress up for the coffee shop, the grocery store, or your living room. No one is going to arrest you and hold you accountable for your outfit. Looking stupid is totally fine! In fact, I encourage it!

So I started getting dressed. Oftentimes, I’d choose a piece of clothing that I hadn’t worn in a while (or ever) that I wanted to keep but wasn’t wearing, and then challenge myself to make an outfit out of it. If I couldn’t, that was a pretty good sign that I should donate it. It took me longer to prepare, but I was having fun too. And I was enjoying my clothes. Every once in a while I’d take stupid missteps like walking a mile in never-worn patent leather oxfords, which gave me terrible blisters. Sometimes I’ve found (or rediscovered) the hard way that a sweater was itchy or a pair of pants was too tight in the waist to be comfortable. Sometimes I ended up hating my whole outfit, even though I loved the parts. But for the most part, it was an exercise in daring, not caring whether anyone but me loved him.

It all paid off when, after a few weeks, the barista at my café, a very stylish man, himself asked me if I worked in fashion. I rode this high for weeks. I mean! What a reward. A little later, I got an in-person job with very well-dressed colleagues and clients, and the whole project fell apart. I tried to dress well for work, but I always felt like I was dressing for people, and work involved standing a lot, carrying things, bending over, and cleaning. the damage; the demands of work clothes exhausted me. I stopped having fun with clothes.

Recently, I quit that job and started working from home again. And I’m back. I try on new clothes and looks. I just got into baseball caps after years of craving a look I saw a beautiful woman wearing on the streets of New York. I loosened my resolve a bit. I’m not going to lie, wearing An Outfit every day is a bit too much but I came back to it too. Because it’s funny! Because you have fun with personal changes. You don’t have to put your body or your mind through hell or work harder. The challenge is to have more fun.