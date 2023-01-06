Kendall Jenner wears optical illusion paneled dress as she leaves Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner

Fashion
Kendall Jenner looked amazing when she was pictured walking home wearing an optical illusion paneled dress on Wednesday night.
The 27-year-old model wore the ensemble as she was pictured leaving BFLauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
She was in good company that night since Hailey and Justin Bieber were also present.
Out: Kendall Jenner wore an optical illusion paneled dress as she left model BFF and influencer Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Wednesday
Kendall was pictured leaving the restaurant alone with heeled ankle boots and a clutch in her hand.
She sported a big smile on her face as she sat next to her driver and prepared to drive home.
Model and influencer Lauren married David Waltzer in a star-studded Miami beach affair in 2021.
On her way: Kendall was pictured leaving the restaurant alone wearing heeled ankle boots and carrying a clutch in her hand
Thrilled; She wore a big smile on her face as she sat next to her driver and prepared to drive home
The couple welcomed their child Snow last year.
David, A&R partner and manager at Electric Feel Entertainment, paid tribute to Lauren on Instagram that night.
He wrote: “Happy birthday to Snow’s mom. The love of my life. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift in the universe other than yourself.
Meanwhile, Kendall and her BFF Hailey took advantage of a wild weekend in Aspen to ring in the year 2023, with Hailey’s hubby Justin.
Love of her life: Model and influencer Lauren married David Waltzer in a star-studded Miami beach affair in 2021
Also in attendance were Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and her best friend, Stassie Baby.
Kendall split from Devin Booker in October but didn’t have a “horrible breakup.”
She had been in an on/off relationship with NBA player Devin, 26, since 2021 and although the pair ‘quietly’ split for the second time, a source close to the Kardashians star alleged that their breakup was only a result of scheduling issues.
The insider told E! News: “Their schedules didn’t line you up and eventually the relationship really ran its course. There’s no bad blood. It wasn’t a horrible breakup.
A-list friends: Hailey Bieber also attended the birthday dinner wearing a mini and knee-high boots
Casual: Her husband Justin was also present at night, wearing shorts and a hoodie
