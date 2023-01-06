Tony Vaccaro, famous fashion and WWII photographer, dead at 100





Famous American photographer Tony Vaccaro has died. Her diverse career has spanned decades and focused on everything from World War II in Europe to fashion and lifestyle in the United States. He was 100 years old. Vaccaro died at his home in Long Island City on December 28, 2022, just 8 days after turning 100, due to complications resulting from ulcer surgery which was played in November. “With heavy hearts, we would like to inform you of [the] Tony Vaccaro passed away last night,” his family wrote in an Instagram post on December 29. “At home with his family by his side. Tony wanted to hit 100 more than anything and he did. After his big birthday, he told us: “Now I can rest. “Tony loved people more than anything and saw the best in everyone. He would wake up in the morning saying, ‘What a beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky.’ Vaccaro was born Michelantonio Celestino Onofrio Vaccaro on December 20, 1922, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Italian immigrant parents. In 1943, Vaccaro joined the United States Army, serving in Europe during World War II. Although he initially tried to join the Army Signal Corps as a combat photographer, showing his high school photographs to be accepted, the 21-year-old was deemed too young and inexperienced. He instead became a soldier in the US Army’s 83rd Infantry Division, seeing combat in France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. Assigned as a scout, Vaccaro was always able to use his skills with a camera and document his unique perspective on the World War. He would continue to take more than 10,000 photos during and after the war in Europe. He captured poignant and powerful images that would become some of the most enduring images of the war. Although he often fired with a camera instead of a rifle, Vaccaro still bled for the Allied cause: he was shot and received a Purple Heart army for being wounded in action. After the war, Vaccaro continued to work as a photographer, capturing images of daily life, celebrities and major events. He will work a lot for major American magazines such as Time to document American fashion and lifestyle. Celebrities, executives and titans were often the subjects of Vaccaro’s photos, and the photographer captured portraits of everyone from artist Pablo Picasso to US President John F. Kennedy.

Vaccaro’s work has been published in two books: Entry into Germany: photographs 1944-1949published in 2001, and blows of warpublished in 2002. Vaccaro leaves behind his two sons, two grandchildren and his daughter-in-law.

