Watch: WWD List: Fashions Longest-serving Creative Directors

35 years old: Vronique Nichanian, men’s artistic director, Hermes No more WWD 25 years: Victoire de Castellane, artistic director, Dior Jewelry 18 years old: Ian Griffiths, creative director, Max Mara 13 years old: Sarah Burton, artistic director, Alexander McQueen 12 years old: Olivier Rousteing, artistic director, Balmain 10 years: Jonathan Anderson, creative director, Loewe Nicolas Ghesquire, artistic director of women’s collections, Louis Vuitton Stuart Vevers, Creative Director, Coach Jeremy Scott, Creative Director, Moschino Julien Dossena, creative director, Paco Rabanne 9 years old: Nadge Vanhe-Cybulski, artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear, Hermes John Galliano, artistic director, Maison Martin Margiela 8 years old: Demna Gvasalia, artistic director, Balenciaga 7 years old: Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s collections, Christian Dior Sewing Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director, Valentino Anthony Vaccarello, artistic director, Saint Laurent Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, co-creative directors, Oscar de la Renta Francesco Risso, Creative Director, Marni 6 years old: Luke and Lucie Meier, co-creative directors, Jil Sander Alessandro Sartori, artistic director, Zegna 5 years: Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections, Christian Dior Couture Wes Gordon, Creative Director, Carolina Herrera Hedi Slimane, artistic director and image director, Celine Louise Trotter, artistic director, Lacoste 4 years: Bruno Sialelli, artistic director, Lanvin Walter Chiapponi, Creative Director, Tods Virginie Viard, creative director, Chanel Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director, Schiaparelli 3 years: Fausto Puglisi, creative director, Roberto Cavalli Glenn Martens, Creative Director, Diesel Nicolas de Felice, artistic director, Courrges Matthew M. Williams, Creative Director, Givenchy Gabriela Hearst, Creative Director, Chlo The story continues Raf Simons, Co-Creative Director, Prada Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Women’s Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear and Fur Collections, Fendi 2 years: Charles de Vilmorin, creative director, Rochas Matthieu Blazy, Creative Director, Bottega Veneta Camille Miceli, creative director, Emilio Pucci Serhat Ik and Benjamin A. Huseby, co-creative directors, Trussardi 1 year or less: Harris Reed, creative director, Nina Ricci Ludovic de Saint Sernan, artistic director, Ann Demeulemeester Marco de Vincenzo, Creative Director, Etro Daniel Lee, Creative Director, Burberry Maximilian Davis, Creative Director, Ferragamo Filipo Grazioli, Creative Director, Missoni Click here to read the full article.

