Fashion trends 2023: an eclectic mix of everything everywhere at once

It’s a new year and we were just waiting for AW23 to peak in February to see what fall-winter trends will be next year.

But for the most part, the brands have shown us the trends to watch in the spring-summer months of this year, and it’s quite a mix.

Many shapes coming in the form of oversized pockets, large blazers and flowing capes, as well as romantic silhouettes in lace textiles and bold looks in the form of denim and leather are the most popular. Style trends vary with something for every style.

Here are the trends that will define 2023 in fashion.

Year 2000 nostalgia

Several designers from Matthew M. Williams (Givenchy), to Hedi Slimane (Céline) and Diesel had strong references in the early 2000s with printed patterns, many denim references, low waistbands, baggy pants and bra- throat and matching skirt or pants. whole. There are indie and rock references in these Y2K sets.

The Slimanes Winter 2023 collection unveiled last year in Los Angeles included oversized ensembles in earth tones of chocolate, dark brown and charcoal black. You’ll know you’ve spotted a nostalgic Y2K trend when there’s an all-denim dress (who can forget Britney Spears’ full denim look on the 2001 AMA red carpet, and Katy Perry bringing it back to the carpet? red CMA 2022?), or baggy jeans in high waist or extremely low waist, or wide trouser leg.

Sharp suits and oversized blazers

Anyone who knows British designer Paul Smith knows he’s a master of bespoke suits.

Her 2023 looks, along with other European design houses of Victoria Beckham, Valentino and Chanel unveiled oversized yet tailored blazers in their 2023 season collection.

A trend within this trend is that these tailored blazers are large enough to look like mini dresses.

Lace

Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri channeled her love of lace and French royalty with a window display inspired by Catherine de Medici.

De Medici incorporated new innovations in French fashion, from heels to corset and Burano lace. So Chiuri introduced lace collars and lace dresses, of all hem lengths, into the Diors SS23 women’s runway collection.

Carolina Herrera, Elie Saab, LoveShackFancy, Burberry on their delayed Queens show and Versace have all incorporated lace into loose silhouettes and maxi dresses for their SS23 collections.

Crazy about pockets

No, these aren’t your dad’s cargo shorts or your grandpa’s pants covered in pockets for fishing. The SS23 show was overloaded with pockets on skirts, tennis shoes and jackets.

Back at Maria Grazia Chiuri, she created some cute cargo pants. And Loewe has created a series of cargo jackets in camel brown. Ib Kamara also explored big pockets for the Off-Whites SS23 Celebration show in Paris in September.

But when you think about this show, Kamara has incorporated quite a few seasonal trends of leather pants and boots, oversized blazers, circular cutouts on skin exposing blazers – also another trend. Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu have also tried to make pockets galore in their collections.

Dramatic capes

Capes are a unique way to express your own sense of style, in addition to a coat and a jacket. Valentinos had some heavily labeled pieces by Pierpaolo Piccioli with the Maisons logo on his SS23 show, and dropped a few show-stopping capes.

Simple pants, leather pants since the fabric is trendy, and long dresses can be combined with capes. Alaa and Issey Miyake also created dramatic capes.

A blast from the past

Chanel was the first European luxury brand to stage a show in sub-Saharan Africa. They did it last year from Dakar, Senegal for their collection of Métiers darts. Artistic director Virginie Viard gave a nod to the 70s with long Barrymore-style collars (a nod to actor John Barrymore) with long peaks.

Drawing from the pop-soul-funk disco era of the 70s, there was no shortage of flared pants and patterned blouses paired with blazers.

And Louis Vuitton, Jil Sander and Chanel once again tapped into roaring 1920s feathers accentuated on wraparound silhouettes and boas for a century later Roaring 2020s.