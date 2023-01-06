Going around in circles: the race to create a recyclable sneaker | Fashion

Sweaker sales have long been driven by an intense hype machine. Limited-edition secret drops, queues winding around street corners, and an endless stream of collaborations have created an industry which was worth the staggering sum of US$70 billion (A$103.5 billion) in 2020. Which, in sneaker terms, equals billions of shoes.

Along with the rest of the fashion industry, the sneaker fashion machine has turned to sustainability. Brands of Louis Vuitton to Adidas released more sustainable sneakers, mostly by incorporating recycled materials. But using trash to make shoes doesn’t solve the worst way sneakers plague the environment: mountains of old shoes sitting in a landfill. Now, however, some brands are trying to solve this exact problem.

It is estimated that 25m pairs of sneakers imported into Australia each year, 90% is not recycled. This is because recycling is not even a possibility, says Tansy Hoskins, author of Foot Work: What Your Shoes are Doing to the World. The way the brands make the shoes means they are very difficult to recycle. Often dozens of types of materials are glued or glued together, and metal is used, which makes shredding very difficult.

This dizzying combination of plastic, leather, rubber, foam, metal and adhesives means that sneakers could also take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade, making it highly likely that almost any the sneakers you owned are still lying around somewhere.

While some groups including the Australian Sporting Goods Association, began collecting old sneakers, shredding them, and turning them into basketball courts, children’s play mats, and other types of flooring, the holy grail of circularity is keeping materials at their highest value. high. In other words, designing sneakers that can be recycled into sneakers.

International brands, from Nike to Salomon, agree with the idea of ​​circular sneakers, but with varying degrees of success. Designing a recyclable shoe is only the first step. From there, they have to deal with retrieving the shoes once the wearer has finished using them, a process that differs from country to country.

Stuart Ahlum, co-founder of American sneaker brand Thousand Fell, began researching recyclable sneakers in 2018 and launched them in the US and Canadian markets a year later. He says the first thing they had to figure out was how to make a sneaker that could be taken apart without contaminating the adhesives so that each material could be processed properly.

Thousand Fell Women’s Zero Waste Running Shoes

The second step was to ensure that each component could be recycled separately. They chose a rubber shoe, bioplastics derived from coconut husks and sugar cane, polyester and other plastics including ether foam. Polyester and rubber components are recycled into materials that can be reused in footwear; ether foams are recycled in an open loop, which means they can be used in other products. Finally, the bioplastics are sent to an industrial compost.

French outdoor apparel brand Salomon has approached the puzzle slightly differently by simplifying the number of materials in its recyclable shoes. In May 2021, they released a sneaker called Index.01 made up of two main materials, a polyester upper and a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) sole. When the shoes are returned to Salomon, they are split using scissors.

While the TPU sole can be recycled into a ski boot component, Salomons footwear sustainability program manager Olivier Mouzin says they haven’t found a solution for the polyester upper. For now, it is stored in their warehouse. The shoe also has a third material that lines the interior, which is recycled into groundsheet.

Salomon Index1.0 Recyclable Running Shoe

Mouzin says it is a priority to locate recycling processes in each region where the shoes are sold. But recycling infrastructure and regulations differ from country to country. Things are not moving at the same speed, says Mouzin. the The European Union passed a law to ensure companies are responsible for collecting, sorting and recycling their own end-of-life products, but this is not the case in other markets. In Australia, customers complete a form to return their used sneakers, which are shipped to a local partner facility for processing.

Swiss running brand On decided to eliminate the need for separation by making shoes from a single material. The result is the Cloudneo, a glossy white runner made entirely from bio-based castor bean plastic.

There are so many parts we had to look at, says Ilmarin Heitz, the company’s chief innovation officer. The Cloudneo is the first product where we do this successfully.

According to Heitz, the beauty of the material is that it’s thermoplastic, which means it can be recycled over and over again. The plastic is versatile enough to be made into most shoe components, from laces to soles. It’s only been on the market since June 2022, so there aren’t enough old shoes available to replace the pristine inputs, but Heitz is confident that will change over time.

The final piece of the puzzle and one of the most difficult is collection.

The Cloudneos recyclable running shoe is only available by subscription

Thousand Fell and Salomon rely on customers to take the initiative and return shoes to them (Thousand Fell offers a $20 credit for each old pair returned). But On has incorporated return into its business model by only offering the Cloudneo shoe on a subscription basis. For US$29.99 or 25 per month, subscribers receive as many shoes as they wear out, provided that every old pair is returned to On. At the moment subscriptions are available in the US, UK, Japan and many European countries, but not in Australia.

Heitz believes this model is key to keeping sneakers circulating if you have to send shoes back to get a new pair, there’s less chance they’ll be thrown in the trash or end up in a facility not equipped to handle them.

Salomon decided not to encourage his customers to return their shoes, believing that it would undermine the purity of their intention. This must be classic consumer behavior, says Mouzin. So we just ask them to send it back.

Although recyclability is a growing trend, Mouzin says sustainability requires more than that. A truly durable sneaker is one that lasts and lasts, even in the face of the endless sneaker-hype-machine and a cultural obsession with fresh white sneakers.

Manufacturers need to focus on sustainability and consumers need to learn not to change all the time, he says. My dream would have been to double the life of this shoe.