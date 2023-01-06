10 cocktails inspired by Y2K fashion trends

Instead of saying Goodbye goodbye to low rise jeans and matching velor tracksuits, someone is bringing Y2K fashion back and it’s not Justin Timberlake.

Shortened for the year 2000, Y2K originally referred to a computer bug that created widespread panic for the new millennium. Today, the term also refers to the modern embrace of late 90s and early 2000s culture, which exploded on TikTok thanks in large part to Gen Z. With hashtags like #Y2KAesthetics and #Y2KFashion going viral seems appropriate for #Y2KCocktails to have their moment, too.

Like fashion, popular drinks from this era blend futurism with a slightly retro twist. Whether you are a slave for double denim or find Appletinis “Toxic,” here are 10 alcoholic cocktails inspired by the most popular Y2K fashion trends.

Low rise jeans / Appletini

Originally called hip huggers, low rise jeans are hated for what is often seen as an unflattering fit. Yet we all wear them. From the Alexander McQueens Bumster pants to the dazzling “Apple Bottom” jeans who has too low, the style has appeared on MTV and the big screen. By 2010, the waist had started to go up an inch, but fast-forwarding to spring 2022 and low-rise jeans were back on the runway.

For a popularly unpopular trend, we picked a drink with similar appeal: the Appletini. This vodka-based cocktail was created in 1996 at Lolas West Hollywood restaurant and is made with sour apple schnapps. The name is a bit misleading, as the drink is not a real martini.

Our version uses apple brandy, fresh lemon juice and elderflower liqueur to capture the original sweet and sour taste without taking a 50 Cent trip down. Candy shop.

Get the Recipe: An Appletini Recipe Worth Reviving

Double Denim / Vodkatini

When Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake showed up to the 2001 American Music Awards in head-to-toe denim, they made a fashion statement the internet will never forget.

Double denim can be worn in many ways: layered denim jackets, denim bustiers, denim skirts, etc. Sadly, the iconic former couple didn’t win any AMAs the year they made their denim debut. Instead of crying a river, we opted for something dry and as prevalent as denim.



Y2K was the pinnacle of martinis, and while many tended to be fruity concoctions, the dry martini, or Vodkatini, had its moment. Made with only vodka and dry vermouth, there’s plenty of room to add layers of complexity.

Get the recipe: Classic Vodka Martini Recipe

Matching Velor Tracksuits / Bloody Mary

Before the pandemic made matching loungewear a household sensation, celebrities like Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez sported brightly colored velor tracksuits. Juicy Couture led the way, making faux velvet a comfortable luxury worthy of posing on the red carpet. These days, several brands, including Juicy, are returning to the trend. Why not grab a hot pink ensemble for brunch? After all, few things go better with cocktails and croissants than couture.

Nothing screams juicy luxury like a Bloody Mary. This combination of vodka, tomato juice, spices and other flavorings is a basic morning cocktail that has yet to lose popularity.

Get the recipe: The Ultimate Bloody Mary Recipe

Ugg Boots / Lemon Drop Martini

Another trend revived for the item’s comfort and nostalgia (and perhaps its perfect suitability for pairing with velor) is the Ugg boot trend. The Australian brand is best known for its classic brown style, worn in the early 2000s by celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and the Kardashians. Since the pandemic, home fashion has inspired a new wave of Ugg shoes, from platform slippers to a mini version of the original.

A pair of Ugg boots was one of the first items Oprah gave away on her long-awaited Favorite Things show. Also among Winfrey’s favorite things over the years? Lemon drip Martini. She served a version of this cocktail at his Legends Ballright 2005 online with the Y2K ‘tini craze.

Get the recipe: Lemon Drop Martini

Baguette Bags / The Cosmopolitan

Few (if any) style icons have shaped the way we dress and drank a bit like Carrie Bradshaw. The main character of sex and the city became famous for her unforgettable outfits, which included a tiered tutu, newspaper dress, and upside-down Chanel skirt. One of her most hallowed pieces, however, was a Fendi baguette bag that became a staple in the late 90s. his drink order: Another cosmopolitan, please.

And suddenly people were ordering Cosmos everywhere. Because if Carrie says the pink drink is cool, then it must be cool. The original recipe can be too sweet, so we’ve made a balanced version that, like the baguette bag, stands the test of time.

Get the Recipe: How to Make a Cosmo the Right Way

Strawberry Butterfly / Daquiri Hair Clips

Teenagers like Hilary Duff, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were idols for many young girls, helping to shape the Y2K style. While the butterfly motif was already making its way into designer fashion, younger generations were turning to ever more colorful accessories. But just when we thought stores like Claires were obsolete, today’s influencers like Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber are sprucing up their hairstyles with butterfly clips. Think of childhood, but call it fashion.

Because the youth in each of us endures, we offer you a jubilant fruity cocktail like a Strawberry Daquiri. Our modern take on the classic adds complexity without losing its sweet nostalgia.

Get the Recipe: A Modern Take on the Strawberry Daquiri

Colorful Sunglasses / Spicy Margarita

If you aspirant undercover, you gotta follow this trend. From retro sunglasses to thin oval frames, colorful sunglasses of all shapes and sizes were a must-have accessory for the year 2000. It wasn’t that the Spice Girls were trying to throw shade, but a pair rimless orange sunglasses complemented any outfit.

Now keep the spice and add salt on the edge with this spicy margarita recipe, a love affair between tequila and green chili that’s sure to spice up your life.

Get the recipe: King’s Spicy Margarita

Metallic Streetwear / The New Rum and Coke

Between shiny puffer jackets, silver flared pants and everything rhinestones, Y2K had a lot of bling energy, especially in the hip-hop and R&B scene. Artists like 50 Cent, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne topped the charts with songs that were somehow about money and the sparkly things it can buy.

And what would hip-hop lovers sip wearing flashy chains? In the club? Bacardi rum. As if it were your birthday, of course. Our version of the classic rum and coke incorporates champagne for a festive fizz.

Get the recipe: the new rum and coke

Rachel’s Haircut / Espresso Martini

The one where Rachel’s haircut goes viral. Jennifer Aniston’s Signature Hairstyle on Friends was a shoulder-length chop with voluminous layers that quickly became a late ’90s trademark. After more than a decade of hiatus, the flirty style recently resurfaced on TikTok with more choppy, draped layers. Enter “La Rachel” 2.0.

In addition to serving looks, Aniston’s character also served coffee at the Central Perk neighborhood store. Therefore, it makes sense to choose a watery infusion: the Espresso Martini. This drink is a delicious choice (unlike Rachel’s Trifle for Thanksgiving).

Get the recipe: How to make a real Espresso Martini

Newsboy Caps / Classic Old Fashioned

Whether you call them baker’s caps or newsboy caps, this trend is one of the many confessions of the queen of 2000s teen drama. Yet it’s been worn on every level: from Sharpay Evans and Christina Aguilera to Fall Out Boy.

Some may find the look reminiscent of Depression-era news, which makes the Classic Old Fashioned a perfect complement. But if Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid’s recent hat choice is any consolation, maybe the dated styles are just right. What a girl wants.

Get the recipe: classic old-fashioned recipe

We hope these drink selections bring you some nostalgia. Any of them will make the perfect choice the next time someone asks. Buy yourself a drink. Or even better, do it at home the proper way, of course.