Meghan left ‘sobbing’ over Kate Middleton fight





What really happened. Prince Harry detailed the circumstances that led to Meghan Markles now famous fight with Princess Kate in the days leading up to Sussex’s wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed his sister-in-law, 40, texted the Combinations alum, 41, about a problem with Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids’ dress shortly before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018, in an excerpt from Spare obtained by We Weekly. The former actress didn’t respond right away, in part due to the drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle, and his possible presence at the ceremony. When she replied, she told the Princess of Wales that a tailor was on standby at Kensington Palace to alter dresses for Charlotte, now 7, and the other bridesmaids. It wasn’t enough, Harry wrote. They set a time to talk that afternoon. The BetterUp CIO said Meghan had again advised Kate to have Charlottes’ dress altered by the tailor, but the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told her future sister-in-law that the outfits had to be completely redone. Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on at the moment. With his father, Harry continued. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days! The former military pilot claimed Meghan and Kate continued to go back and forth on dresses and a page boy party until Kate agreed to take Charlotte to the tailor. Shortly after, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing, Harry continued, adding that he didn’t think Kate meant any harm by the exchange. I was horrified to see [Meghan] so upset, but I didn’t think it was a disaster. Indeed, the next morning, Kate came with flowers and a card that said she was sorry. After the wedding, however, reports surfaced that Kate was the one crying because of something Meghan had said or done. When the Sussexes gave their tell-all interview to CBS in March 2021, Meghan claimed the reverse was true. A few days before the wedding, she was upset about the bridesmaid dresses and it made me cry, the Bench the author explained. It really hurt my feelings. She went on to say that Kate apologized with flowers and a note, adding: She did what I would do if I knew I hurt someone, okay, to take responsibility. the old tig The blogger also reminded viewers that royal fans don’t need to pit him against Kate, despite the duo being repeatedly compared to each other. If you love me, you don’t have to hate her, Meghan said. And if you love him, you don’t have to hate me. In his memoir, Harry claimed that Meghan was shocked by the report that she was the person who made Kate cry. I read the story in disbelief. Meg didn’t, the UK native wrote. She heard about it, however, since it was the only thing discussed in Britain for the next 24 hours, and as long as I live, I will never forget the tone of her voice as she looked into his eyes and said, Haz, did I make him cry? I made him cry ?’ Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.

