Loyer’s last 3 gives No. 1 Purdue 71-69 win over No. 24 OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Fletcher Loyer gave the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from his first loss of the season with a 71-69 win over No. 24 Ohio State Thursday evening.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds left after Ohio States’ Sean McNeil made a 3-pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession to set up Rents 3.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50 percent from the field.

NOPE. 2 HOUSTON 87, EMS 53

HOUSTON (AP) Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and seven career assists and Houston beat SMU.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) took a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight.

JWan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-point range.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who led SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

NOPE. 5 ARIZONA 70, WASHINGTON 67

TUCSON, Arizona Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona rallied after shaky starts in both halves to extend their home winning streak to 28 games with a win over Washington.

The Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) battled Washington’s zone most of the night, keeping it close with long runs in each half. Arizona missed its first 10 shots of the second half before scoring 13 straight points to move up six but still struggled to shake off the Huskies.

Washington (9-7, 1-4) overcame a late 4 1/2 minute drought to shoot within 70-67 with 18 seconds left and won the ball back after Tubelis missed a free throw. The Huskies struggled to get a good feel in the final seconds and a 3-pointer from Keion Brooks Jr. fell well short.

Brooks and Cole Bajema each had 16 points for Washington.

DO NOT. 9 GONZAGA 77, SAN FRANCISCO 75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Rasir Bolton scored on a follow-up shot with 7 seconds left to give Gonzaga his first lead in the opening minutes and the Bulldogs beat San Francisco.

Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed nearly all the way before Bolton rebounded off a Drew Timme misfire and scored to break a 75 tie. Bolton was fouled on the game but missed the free throw, giving the Dons (11-7, 0-3) one last chance.

But Khalil Shabazz mishandled his dribbling and never got a shot as San Francisco nearly ended a 24-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Bolton scored 21 points to lead Gonzaga and Julian Strawther added 16.

Tyrell Roberts scored 18 points for the Dons, making the basket that gave them a 75-73 lead. Shabazz added 17.

NOPE. 10 UCLA 60, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaylen Clark scored 15 points and UCLA blew an 18-point second-half lead before rallying to beat crosstown rivals Southern California for their 11th straight victory.

Boogie Ellis missed a potential jumper that would have forced overtime and Adem Bona grabbed the rebound to seal the victory and keep UCLA undefeated at Pauley Pavilion with a 9-0 mark.

The Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) are on their longest winning streak since 2016-17.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Trojans (11-5, 3-2).

IOWA 91, NO. 15 INDIANA 89

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa recovered from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Indiana.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback. Every Iowa starter has scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in the Indiana lineup (10-4, 1-2) after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino was 21.

___

AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25