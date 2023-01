Look of the week: Keke Palmer shows off her baby bump in a sparkly red carpet look

Written by Lea Dolan, CNN With the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unboxing the most talked about outfit in the last seven days. While attending the New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCC) on January 4, Keke Palmer walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing she was expecting a child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. The actor revealed the pregnancy during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in December. “There are rumors going around, people have said in my comments, ‘Keke is having a baby, Keke is pregnant’ and I want to set the record straight!” Palmer said onstage, opening her camel-colored Max Mara coat to reveal a burgeoning baby bump. Palmer debuted her baby bump in style wearing a sparkly floor-length Michael Kors dress. Credit: It was deleted/Getty Palmer walked the red carpet this week with the same air of theatrics and celebration, in a sparkly sequined Michael Kors midi dress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Despite the dazzling dress, Palmer’s accessory of the night was definitely her bump with her arms stuck out in a cradle position. That night, the 29-year-old also won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jordan Peele’s 2022 horror film “Nope.” Much of the film’s press tour saw Palmer in bright jewel tones (perhaps a nod to her character, Emerald) like the Valentino green lace look she wore to the London premiere. , or sparkling numbers like an embellished David Koma dress worn in Berlin to nod to the film’s intergalactic plot. Palmer’s pregnancy didn’t put an end to her carefully considered look, with the ultra-shiny Michael Kors ensemble creating something of a sartorial crescendo. 2022 has been a year of bold maternity wear, and Palmer’s NYFCC look shows we might see the same in 2023. Rihanna’s second-skin lace bodysuit worn on the cover of Vogue’s May issue during from her second trimester, to the bump of Adriana Lima- wearing the cut-out dress worn at the Cannes Film Festival, pregnant silhouettes are resolutely in the spotlight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/keke-palmer-pregnant-fashion-nyfcc-red-carpet/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos