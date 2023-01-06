Men’s college basketball: Grill, Cyclones in Oklahoma





Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. Caleb Grill scored 20 points and the No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday night. Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12). Grill shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range, hitting a big one that put the Cyclones ahead 61-58 with 33 seconds left. I thought we lost Grill,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “It was part of the game plan and he chases the 3 and he did it. … He got five 3s and he was fouled on a 3. He was the key to the game and we didn’t. Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger thought Grill had an impact on the game early on. He starts the game and he throws it, it really spaces the ground and gives our guys confidence,” Otzelberger said. He’s a huge weapon for us because you have to pay so much attention to him, it’s hard to change things and do things because you don’t want to give him space. People also read… Jalen Hill scored 16 points and Tanner Groves had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (9-5, 0-2). Oklahoma was coming off a 70-69 home loss toTexas No. 6. Moser wants to keep his team more motivated than frustrated. It has to start with me,” he said. “If I look frustrated, they will be. So it starts with me. The only thing I know how to do is stay up all night watching Texas Tech, trying to figure out how to beat Texas Tech, coming in tomorrow with a good game plan, with a level of energy. Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield, who was averaging 18.3 points per game, finished with four on 1-for-7 shooting. They were denying Grant the ball,” Moser said. And he earned it. That’s what happens. You know, we were trying to deny Grill. I mean, you gotta work. Iowa State led 61-60 late in the game but turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 7.5 seconds left. Oklahoma returned it with 6.5 seconds left. Osunniyi hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to make it 63-60, and Groves missed a lopsided 3-pointer at the buzzer. Iowa State made nine of its first 14 field goal attempts and took a 22-5 advantage in the first 7 1/2 minutes. Oklahoma rallied and a 3-pointer from Bijan Cortes tied the game at 25. Hill’s baseline jumper gave the Sooners a 27-25 lead with about three minutes left in the first half. . It was the last basket of a 20-0 series that lasted more than nine minutes. Oklahoma did the entire streak with Sherfield on the bench. I thought the first half was a tale of two stories, Moser said. It was the story of a group that defended as poor as a team that I have seen defend. And then we made submarines and we had energy. And then we knocked him down. The score was level at 29 at the break and the game was close throughout the second half. Otzelberger expected the Sooners to make a game of it, even after Iowa State got off to a quick start. They’re a team with a very good spirit and they’re going to fight and they’re going to keep going,” Otzelberger said. Every time we threw a punch, they counter-hit, and we were lucky enough to throw enough of them and get enough saves out there on the stretch to find a way out with the W. Iowa State: The Cyclones refocused after squandering their big first-half lead. They made nine of 11 free throws in the second half to help seal the win. Oklahoma: The Sooners held firm despite Sherfield’s night off. He had scored in double figures the first 13 games of this season. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

