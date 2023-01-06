Princess Diana’s iconic purple dress to be auctioned at Sothebys





A tulip-shaped aubergine velvet strapless dress worn by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in a royal portrait alongside the then Prince of Wales in 1991, and which later appeared in a Vanity Fair shoot in 1997 , will be sold at a Sothebys auction in New York on January 27. Worth an estimated $80,000 to $120,000, the dress, designed by Victor Edelstein, previously sold for $24,150 in the 1997 auction which included 80 dresses from princess dianahis personal collection for the benefit of the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. No more WWD The dress originally appeared in Edelstein’s Fall 1989 collection. He was one of the essential designers of princess diana for more than a decade, from 1982 to 1993. An aubergine velvet dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, by Victor Edelstein. In 1991, British painter Douglas Hardinge Anderson depicted Diana wearing the dress in a painting now hanging in the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund, which she visited. The dress was later featured on Franklin Mints’ 1998 limited-edition Princess Diana doll, part of a collection of 1,000 dolls wearing her most famous dresses. The dress is part of Sothebys The One inaugural curated auction, which aims to showcase an unprecedented selection of the finest wares in history. A painting of Diana, Princess of Wales, currently hanging in the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. A purple diamond cross worn by Princess Diana is also expected to be auctioned by Sothebys this month. The Attallah cross is named after former Asprey & Garrard group chief executive, the late Naim Attallah, who owned the jewel, which has since been passed on to his daughter, Ramsay. The Princess wore the Attallah Cross in October 1987 at a Birthright gala, a charity which works to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. On this occasion, Diana also wore a purple Catherine Walker dress which resembled a Tudor court dress. The story continues The cross is estimated to reach 80,000 to 120,000 pounds. Launch the gallery: Fairchild Archives: A Look at Princess Diana’s Iconic Style Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

