Prince Harry reveals Princess Charlotte cried amid pre-wedding drama

Prince Harry has provided more details on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s crying saga ahead of the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018. Meghan previously described the incident as a “turning point” in her relationship with British media when he was first reported in 2019.

In a published excerpt from his new memoir Spare, produced by page 6 after the outlet obtained a copy of the book ahead of its global release on January 10, Harry alleges Meghan was left in tears after Kate Middleton insisted on her daughter Princess’ bridesmaid dress Charlotte, to be redone just four days before the wedding.

This followed Charlotte – who was three at the time – trying on the loose dress, after which she reportedly “burst into tears”.

According to page 6Harry writes that French luxury fashion house Givenchy made the haute couture bridesmaids’ dresses in Paris from Meghan’s wedding dress, and that they were “hand-sewn only from [the bridesmaids’] measurements.”

In haute couture, it’s not uncommon for customers to have at least three fittings for a bespoke dress to ensure a perfect fit. After the young princess’ dress was delivered to Kate, Meghan said she could take Charlotte to Buckingham Palace where her tailor would make alterations.

According to Harry, it was “not enough” for Kate who described the dress as “too big, long and baggy”, in a private conversation with Meghan.

Revealing that Charlotte “burst into tears when she tried it on”, Harry says Kate insisted on having the dress completely redone four days before the wedding. This, apparently, left Meghan sobbing with tears “on the floor” later that day.

The prince also reportedly dragged one of Kate’s most trusted fashion designers into the fray, alleging Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton (who made Kate’s own wedding dress) agreed with Kate’s assessment. the princess on the bridesmaids dress design.

The revelation that Charlotte was left in tears before the wedding day amid bridesmaids dress-up drama is a new development in the disputed storyline that was first broken in 2019 by the British tabloid. The sun.

In a front-page exclusive, the newspaper claimed Meghan made Kate cry. This was later disputed by Meghan in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she insisted it was the other way around.

“It was a very difficult week of the wedding,” she said. “And she [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew I hurt someone, okay, just to take responsibility.”

The Duchess explained that the news felt like a turning point for her media coverage in the UK, after which her mental health began to suffer due to negative and disputed reporting.

Speaking about the press’ confrontation of one sister-in-law against the other, Meghan said: “I think a lot of what I’ve seen play out is this idea of ​​polarity… if you love me , you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me.

Newsweek contacted Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace for a response. Both have so far declined to comment on Harry’s claims in Spare.

The memoir will be released worldwide on January 10.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s London-based royal journalist. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek The Royal’s Facebook page.

