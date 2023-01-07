Fashion
Happy to leave it lying around: Budgie smugglers are back on Australian beaches | australian fashion
In the budgie smuggler’s hometown, men are increasingly freeing their thighs, adopting a style so daring it even led to arrests in 1961.
Styles are returning to the limelight and have seen traditional brands shift millions of dollars off togs, while a new wave of independent designers are redefining the classic look.
During the 20th century, parakeets went from being almost illegal to being a symbol of daggy dads. They are now reappearing in the mainstream, said Maritime Museum assistant curator Inger Sheil.
In terms of popularity, there are ebbs and flows.
Ironically and unironically, people like to wear them, there’s still a lot of humor around them.
This humor can only be seen by name. The term parakeet smuggler refers to a small Australian parrot, the budgerigar, which wearers seem to conceal in their bathing suits.
But the aquatic loincloth comes with other handles: togs, sluggos, the rudest dick stickers, and of course, the original nickname: Speedos. This brand name is so synonymous with style that it has become generic in Australia, the vacuum cleaner or the beach Post-it.
In 1959, Budgie Smugglers were born when artist and surfer Peter Travis created the casual style for Speedo. They instantly caused a sensation.
[Surf lifesaver and beach inspector] Laidlaw’s dog was infamous for measuring women’s bathing suits and arresting women or asking them to leave the beach, Sheil says.
But it is less well known that in 1961 he also had men arrested wearing these Speedo briefs.
The charges were later dropped because the bathing suits hid pubic hair, making the level of modesty legal, but you had this tension between morality and fashion, Sheil says.
By the eve of the 70s, showing skin on the sand was no longer an issue. The controversy about him perished.
An egalitarian vision of tight outfits ended up winning, so much so that prime ministers wanted to be seen there. In 1974, Gough Whitlam was photographed shopping for a bright orange and pink pair; in 1986, Bob Hawke was captured watching cricket while sunbathing in his underpants.
From Malcolm Fraser to Malcolm Turnbull, budgies have helped male politicians signal that they’re just regular dudes, Sheil says.
Perhaps most notable, however, was Australian Conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott, whose love for Speedos, she says, became a favorite image of cartoonists.
Perhaps thanks to the political energy of dads, from the 1990s to the 2010s, togs lost their wider appeal.
But writer and host Benjamin Law points out that there’s one place they’ve never fallen out of favor: gay culture.
According to fashion in general, queer people are fashionable first and everyone else follows, Law says. So it’s no surprise that straight people are becoming more comfortable wearing them now.
Growing up in Queensland meant parakeet smugglers were mandatory at swimming carnivals. And yet, what horrified Law as a child delights him as an adult – he loves taking a Speedo selfie.
As a gay man in Sydney, this is now the standard uniform, he says. But he went beyond the stage. If you are doing laps at the local pool or swimming at [famed Bondi ocean pool] Icebergs and you’re not wearing them, you’re the odd one out.
Travis used to be a gay man, but in 2008 he told DNA Magazine this his enduring popularity with his community was just a bonus. Really, the fit was all about comfort, with Travis saying that if you lift your leg as high as you can, that’s the fit.
As it still does today, Law says. The pervasiveness of the brief resembles peer pressure, but it’s liberating.
People might look at bikinis and budgie smugglers and assume Sydney is so conceited, he says. But as a committed swimmer, he noticed that no one cares about how your body looks.
Everyone is just happy to let it hang out.
The creative director of men’s magazine Cobber, Rhys Ripper, goes one step further, talking about the flattering nature of togs.
Of course, men want to look good, Ripper says. They choose pieces that make their legs look better. Show it.
Ripper helps drive the trend. His style frequently uses togs and he champions independent brands, like Gali and Pool, that release playful takes.
For Mark Calleja, the love of comfort and the growing availability of interesting togs has resulted in an entire wardrobe. The 47-year-old, who lives in Brisbane, owns around 100 pairs.
For the past six years, whenever there’s a pair I like, I keep an eye out for it until there’s a sale, he says.
I’m not exaggerating, but I’m building a small collection. They became a slight addiction, but nothing I couldn’t handle.
As a gay man, Calleja says he always loved them even when they were out of fashion. While he says they were a little stigmatized, he adds that I never had a problem.
They look good, they are less restrictive, I have always preferred them.
Togs aren’t just controversial in Australia – international opinion is divided. Europeans love them, Americans hate them. Everyone is puzzled by the name. But Australians should accept them as their own, says Ripper.
Many Australians grew up wearing them, it’s part of our culture.
If it’s not part of your culture, you’re going to worry. You’re going to worry about how big your penis is or if your butt looks good, but if you’re bought around them, you’re oblivious to it.
As straight men are starting to embrace the most revealing look again, there’s another reason why togs have remained a staple on Australian beaches.
Fashion revolves around it, says Sheil. But they never completely left us because they are comfortable.
