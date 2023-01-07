Kendall Jenner wears a figure-hugging dress and admires her reflection as she takes a mirror selfie at home

Kendall Jenner was in the mood to share when she took to Instagram Thursday night to post a selfie for her fans to admire.

The 27-year-old model stood in a full-length mirror inside her home and snapped a photo wearing a $750 Camilla and Marc dress.

The reality TV personality was joined by her black dog as he appeared next to her in the capture.

New post: Kendall Jenner was in the mood to share as she took to Instagram on Thursday night to post a selfie for her fans to admire

Jenner’s long black hair was styled in the center and fell on one of her chest in a smooth and silky texture.

Its dark floor and the high arches of its hallway were visible in the reflective wood-framed glass.

She wore dark, pointed-toe ankle boots with the dress, which had gold, black and gray panels.

Kendall wore the look to her friend Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Wednesday night.

Party time: Kendall wore the look to her friend Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Wednesday night

She took to Instagram during the celebration to post video clips for her 269 million followers to ogle.

Dinner the night before didn’t stop the bombshell from waking up and attending a hot Pilates class on Thursday alongside her BFF Hailey Bieber.

Kendall was spotted wearing tight black leggings and a green and purple Nautica windbreaker as she left a local gym.

She carried a reusable water bottle and covered her brown eyes with a pair of tight glasses.

Fit chick: Kendall was spotted wearing tight black leggings and a green and purple Nautica windbreaker as she left a local gym on Thursday

It was the second straight day the duo sweated on their recent return from Aspen Colorado.

The 818 Tequila founder pulled her long, dark tresses into a low ponytail with a center part down.

She was makeup-free under her stylish sunglasses and wore tiny silver huggie earrings.

Finishing off the sporty-chic look, the fashionista rocked a pair of white Nike socks and gray and white sneakers.

Beauty: She was makeup-free under her stylish sunglasses and wore tiny silver huggie earrings

Kendall, who is the creative director of FWRD, was also active on social media earlier today to share her latest “fashion edit”.

She wore a Jil Sander ‘Pom Pom’ dress to promote the brand’s ‘dress refresh’ campaign.

“THE DRESS REFRESH your best dress time starts here,” read a caption on the FWRD Instagram account.

Jenner also shared the snaps of Tyrell Hampton on her page, looking radiant in a series of two snaps.