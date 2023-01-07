Fashion
Kendall Jenner wears a figure-hugging dress and admires her reflection as she takes a mirror selfie at home
Kendall Jenner wears a figure-hugging dress and admires her reflection as she takes a mirror selfie at her LA mansion
Kendall Jenner was in the mood to share when she took to Instagram Thursday night to post a selfie for her fans to admire.
The 27-year-old model stood in a full-length mirror inside her home and snapped a photo wearing a $750 Camilla and Marc dress.
The reality TV personality was joined by her black dog as he appeared next to her in the capture.
New post: Kendall Jenner was in the mood to share as she took to Instagram on Thursday night to post a selfie for her fans to admire
Jenner’s long black hair was styled in the center and fell on one of her chest in a smooth and silky texture.
Its dark floor and the high arches of its hallway were visible in the reflective wood-framed glass.
She wore dark, pointed-toe ankle boots with the dress, which had gold, black and gray panels.
Kendall wore the look to her friend Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Wednesday night.
Party time: Kendall wore the look to her friend Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Wednesday night
She took to Instagram during the celebration to post video clips for her 269 million followers to ogle.
Dinner the night before didn’t stop the bombshell from waking up and attending a hot Pilates class on Thursday alongside her BFF Hailey Bieber.
Kendall was spotted wearing tight black leggings and a green and purple Nautica windbreaker as she left a local gym.
She carried a reusable water bottle and covered her brown eyes with a pair of tight glasses.
Fit chick: Kendall was spotted wearing tight black leggings and a green and purple Nautica windbreaker as she left a local gym on Thursday
It was the second straight day the duo sweated on their recent return from Aspen Colorado.
The 818 Tequila founder pulled her long, dark tresses into a low ponytail with a center part down.
She was makeup-free under her stylish sunglasses and wore tiny silver huggie earrings.
Finishing off the sporty-chic look, the fashionista rocked a pair of white Nike socks and gray and white sneakers.
Beauty: She was makeup-free under her stylish sunglasses and wore tiny silver huggie earrings
Kendall, who is the creative director of FWRD, was also active on social media earlier today to share her latest “fashion edit”.
She wore a Jil Sander ‘Pom Pom’ dress to promote the brand’s ‘dress refresh’ campaign.
“THE DRESS REFRESH your best dress time starts here,” read a caption on the FWRD Instagram account.
Jenner also shared the snaps of Tyrell Hampton on her page, looking radiant in a series of two snaps.
Busy woman: Kendall, who is the creative director of FWRD, was also active on social media earlier today to share her latest “fashion edit”
Publicity
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11605387/Kendall-Jenner-wears-clinging-dress-admires-reflection-snaps-mirror-selfie-home.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kendall Jenner wears a figure-hugging dress and admires her reflection as she takes a mirror selfie at home
- Why increasing early-stage investment caps are strengthening UK startups
- Michael Snow, prolific and playful artistic polymath, died at 94
- Material You, Google account switcher to get Dynamic Color
- Will Jokowi and Megawati agree to determine the presidential candidate of 2024? » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and Analysis
- Exclusive: Russian Hackers Targeted US Nuclear Scientists
- Abuse of power in Hollywood: pressure on young actors to do nude scenes
- Romualdez: There is ‘mutual respect’ between Marcos Jr. and Xi on maritime issues
- Australia vs South Africa Third Test 2023 Day Four LIVE Cricket Scores, Highlights, Results, Latest Updates, Videos
- In the financial news, who are “the markets”?
- Foxconn Consortium Plans Mahoning Valley EV Innovation Hub
- The Terminator actor was 81 (reports)