Fashion
Buckeyes get off to a great start in class – Ohio State Buckeyes
Columbus, Ohio With the 2023 season fast approaching, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is already showing the signs of a successful year with their in-class performances last fall.
In true Buckeye fashion, the men’s lacrosse team attacked the fall semester with relentless effort and purpose. For the 13th consecutive semester, the team achieved a cumulative grade point average of over 3.20. The Buckeyes finished the 2022 fall quarter with a 3.56 GPA.
Ohio State not only provides an incredibly competitive environment for our men on the field, but also a top-notch college experience with its resources and support available to students, said the head coach of the Ohio State, Nick Myers. I am proud of the work our players have put in this semester to maintain the standard of excellence that Buckeye Lacrosse has established in the classroom.
In their first college semester, this year’s freshman class showed a successful transition to Ohio State with nine GPAs of 3.7 or higher, including Sam Burns, Jonny Cool, Blake Eiland, Oran Gelinas, Tate Jones, Coleman Kraske, Griffin Liedel, Johnny Maccarone and Dillon Magee.
Eight student-athletes achieved spotless 4.0 records last fall, including Drew Blanchard, Kyle Borda, Sam Faber, Gelinas, Liedel, Connor Mitchell, Mitchell Sandberg and Colby Smith.
Overall, the program placed the second-highest number of students in the program’s history on OSU’s varsity-athlete list. Forty-five men achieved GPAs of 3.0 to win the award last fall. The OSU Men’s Lacrosse Fall Athlete-Scholars are:
- Ari Allen
- Gavin Begonia
- Henry Blake
- Drew Blanchard
- Kyle
- Dante Bowen
- Cullen Brown
- Sam Burns
- James Cipolla
- Connor Cmiel
- jonny cool
- Trent DiCicco
- Blake Island
- Sam Faber
- Taji Flynn
- Matthew Fritz
- Oran Gelinas
- Carter Hillary
- James Hogan
- Marcus Hudgins
- Tate Jones
- Jason Knox
- Coleman Kraske
- Richie LaCalandra
- Greg Langermeier
- Kyle Lewis
- Liedel Griffon
- Johnny Maccaron
- Dillon Magee
- Alex Mariner
- Noah Mendoza
- Matt Mercier
- Connor Mitchell
- Jack Myers
- Garrett Nilsen
- Mitchell Pehlke
- Carson Raney
- Michael Sandberg
- Old Ed
- Justin Sherrer
- Colby Smith
- Jacob Snyder
- Bobby Van Buren
- Skylar Wahlund
- Stephen Zupicich
#GoBucks
|
Sources
2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/buckeyes-off-to-a-strong-start-in-the-classroom/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Buckeyes get off to a great start in class – Ohio State Buckeyes
- Google Pixel January update causes Bluetooth and Android Auto issues on some devices
- Bollywood roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Merchant, and more…
- COVID omicron variant XBB.1.5 spreads rapidly in US as flu recedes: Shot
- Stocks end first week of 2023 higher after jobs report sparks big rally
- World’s toughest special forces test sets celebrities on fire for our entertainment
- Citizen’s new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine fatigue
- Can a combination of diet and medication reduce seizures? — Science Daily
- General Bajwa wanted Pakistan to progress under the leadership of Imran Khan: PM
- Donald Trump ordered by judge to face fraud trial in New York
- PM Modi to dedicate the HAL helicopter unit to the nation on February 13
- A&T Welcomes New Head Football Coach Vincent Brown to AggieLand!!