H&M’s virtual Roblox game Loooptopia promotes fashion circularity





H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox H&M has partnered with ROBLOX and metaverse studio He doubts to create an interactive online experience that allows consumers to experiment with fashion materials and patterns and is described as putting circularity at the heart of enjoyment. H&M explains that this allows consumers to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity while enjoying the playful environment of the immersive 3D platform Roblox. Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing, H&M Americas suggests that in the years to come, H&M will continue to explore the rapidly growing scope of virtual and augmented realities. She says: “People who buy and wear H&M clothing and accessories are spending more and more time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia experience on Roblox now allows us to explore new ways to interact with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline. Andrew Douthwaite, Chief Commercial Officer of Dubit adds: “H&M wanted to deliver an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in line with their brand DNA of style, creativity and culture. What is the purpose of H&M’s Roblox Circularity Game? The game features a Town Square, which is supposed to set the stage for visitors to embark on gaming sessions in alternate worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo, and Fabric Fooorest. Consumers can collect a variety of fashion ingredients by participating in mini-games, styling sessions and live events. The idea is for consumers to style their virtual selves or “avatars” into newly created garments, and complete them with props, dance moves, music tracks and special effects for the show. Consumers can also meet up with friends to swap clothes, take selfies or admire the creations of others. When it’s time to try out a new style, consumers are encouraged to recycle old clothes to earn super rare items and become the star of the show. “At H&M, we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off-screen and on-screen. H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and empowers players to create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel most like themselves through their avatar,” adds Max Heirbaut, Global Head of Brand Experience, Metaverse, for H&M. Last month (December 2022), H&M teamed up with social media platform Snapchat to launch a digital collection powered by the Snap Camera.

