Michelle Yeoh’s dress at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards was a highlight





You can always count on Michelle Yeoh to make a statement with her red carpet outfit. Her style dossier is filled with standout fashion moments, like when she wore a mint green dress to the 2022 Met Gala or when she wore a lace and leather outfit to the 76th Golden Globe Awards. However, the actors' latest look might very well be their most memorable yet. In fact, Yeohs' dress at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards was the sartorial highlight of the event. She wore a stunning haute couture number from the Schiaparellis Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The actors' designer piece included a lavishly embroidered long-sleeved top with dramatic shoulder pads and an artfully sculpted sky blue skirt. The two pieces were connected to each other by a tight black bodice. The star kept the rest of her outfit simple and paired her elaborate couture creation with a pair of black platform heels and black tights by Wolford. The Yeohs look, designed by Schiaparellis creative director Daniel Roseberry, made its runway debut in July 2022, during Haute Couture Week. On the catwalk, the ensemble was also styled with black shoes and black semi-sheer tights. That said, the runway model wore an assortment of statement accessories like a black choker and a set of chunky gold earrings, which Yeoh opted out of wearing in Palm Springs. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images It should be noted that Yeoh wasn't the only A-lister to attend the awards show. Actress Viola Davis also flaunted her vibrant blue and red Tory Burch maxi dress on the same red carpet, while Cate Blanchett arrived on the scene in a vintage black jumpsuit from the Armani Privs Fall 2009 couture line. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Unfortunately, the Yeohs couture dress is not available for purchase. However, if you feel inspired by the cast's outfit, you can create a similar outfit with parts in the montage, coming soon.

