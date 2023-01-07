10 Best Oils Men Should Try to Fight Hair Loss

Oiling hair is a universal hack. From repairing damaged roots to reducing hair loss, hair oils for hair growth are a great tool for men. Usually men make the mistake of staying away from hair oils. It’s a shame because hair oils offer the best way to nourish their hair. With their hectic lifestyle, as well as the stress of everyday life, men are also more prone to hair loss, male pattern baldness, premature graying, etc.

To alleviate these worries, adding hair oils to your grooming kit offers an effective solution. The key here is to use the most appropriate oil for your hair and scalp. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at all the wonderful benefits of oiling our hair.

Which hair oils are the most effective in combating hair loss in men?

When choosing a hair oil, pay close attention to the list of ingredients used in its formulation. Opt for products containing natural ingredients like coconut, onion, castor, almond and bhirjanga. The best hair oils control frizz, moisturize dry, brittle strands, and even add a healthy shine to your mane.

For men with shorter hair, the oil can improve your scalp health, control frizz, increase your hair’s volume, and reduce flaking. Alternatively, men with longer hair can use hair oil to detangle, smooth and improve the quality of their locks.

Benefits of using hair oil

1. Hair growth

One of the main benefits of oiling your hair is that it increases hair growth. An effective oil massage also helps improve blood circulation in the scalp, which ultimately makes your hair thicker.

2. Prevents dandruff

Dandruff is one of the main causes of hair loss. Regular oiling helps eradicate this problem. You can also use a mixture of different oils to repair the itchy and dry scalp that causes profuse dandruff.

3. Stronger Roots

Applying hair oil two or three times a week will also help strengthen your hair roots. It’s no surprise, considering all sorts of bacteria, dead skin cells, and toxic debris are washed out of your hair when you oil it.

4. Controls frizz and hair loss

Using hair oils formulated with a high concentration of vitamin E helps control frizz and hair loss. While castor oil and olive oil are great for controlling frizz, coconut oil and onion oil are effective in reducing heavy hair loss and premature baldness.

How to apply hair oil?

Step 1: Apply the oil in circular motions to your scalp with your fingertips.

Step 2: Cover your hair with a towel or shower cap and keep it overnight.

Step 3: Wash your hair the next day or if you can’t wait, then after 3-4 hours.

Step 4: Apply conditioner and wait two minutes.

Step 5: Wash out the conditioner.

Step 6: Towel dry your hair (avoid hair dryers unless absolutely necessary)

So now that we’ve explained to you the importance of hair oils for men, let’s take a look at some of the best products currently available on the market.

These are the best hair oils for men

(Hero image credits: Courtesy of iStock/Hazal Ak)

(Image credits: Unsplash/ Lora Seis)

(Product image credits: Amazon and Nykaa)