10 Best Oils Men Should Try to Fight Hair Loss
Oiling hair is a universal hack. From repairing damaged roots to reducing hair loss, hair oils for hair growth are a great tool for men. Usually men make the mistake of staying away from hair oils. It’s a shame because hair oils offer the best way to nourish their hair. With their hectic lifestyle, as well as the stress of everyday life, men are also more prone to hair loss, male pattern baldness, premature graying, etc.
To alleviate these worries, adding hair oils to your grooming kit offers an effective solution. The key here is to use the most appropriate oil for your hair and scalp. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at all the wonderful benefits of oiling our hair.
Which hair oils are the most effective in combating hair loss in men?
When choosing a hair oil, pay close attention to the list of ingredients used in its formulation. Opt for products containing natural ingredients like coconut, onion, castor, almond and bhirjanga. The best hair oils control frizz, moisturize dry, brittle strands, and even add a healthy shine to your mane.
For men with shorter hair, the oil can improve your scalp health, control frizz, increase your hair’s volume, and reduce flaking. Alternatively, men with longer hair can use hair oil to detangle, smooth and improve the quality of their locks.
Benefits of using hair oil
1. Hair growth
One of the main benefits of oiling your hair is that it increases hair growth. An effective oil massage also helps improve blood circulation in the scalp, which ultimately makes your hair thicker.
2. Prevents dandruff
Dandruff is one of the main causes of hair loss. Regular oiling helps eradicate this problem. You can also use a mixture of different oils to repair the itchy and dry scalp that causes profuse dandruff.
3. Stronger Roots
Applying hair oil two or three times a week will also help strengthen your hair roots. It’s no surprise, considering all sorts of bacteria, dead skin cells, and toxic debris are washed out of your hair when you oil it.
4. Controls frizz and hair loss
Using hair oils formulated with a high concentration of vitamin E helps control frizz and hair loss. While castor oil and olive oil are great for controlling frizz, coconut oil and onion oil are effective in reducing heavy hair loss and premature baldness.
How to apply hair oil?
Step 1: Apply the oil in circular motions to your scalp with your fingertips.
Step 2: Cover your hair with a towel or shower cap and keep it overnight.
Step 3: Wash your hair the next day or if you can’t wait, then after 3-4 hours.
Step 4: Apply conditioner and wait two minutes.
Step 5: Wash out the conditioner.
Step 6: Towel dry your hair (avoid hair dryers unless absolutely necessary)
So now that we’ve explained to you the importance of hair oils for men, let’s take a look at some of the best products currently available on the market.
These are the best hair oils for men
01
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil
Get the nourishment needed to help combat hair and scalp issues with this Black Onion Hair Oil from WOW Skin Science. It contains a blend of seven cold pressed oils like Almond, Olive, Castor, Jojoba, Argan, Coconut and of course Black Onion Seed Oil which collectively nourish your hair and scalp and enrich it with vital nutrients. Suitable for all hair types, this hair oil is a bargain at its affordable price.
02
Mamaearth 100% Pure Castor Oil
Are you looking for voluminous hair? Simply add castor oil to your hair regimen. Mamaearth’s castor oil is 100% pure, natural and cold pressed. One of the most versatile carriers and base oils on the market, its unique formulation makes it a deep hydrating and conditioning agent. Not only is it effective on your hair and scalp, but it is also beneficial for your skin, nails and lips.
03
The Man Company Coconut Nourishing Hair Growth Oil with Menthol
The Man Company Coconut Nourishing Hair Growth Oil comes with a comb applicator that nourishes hair from root to tip. Enriched with coconut extracts, this product will make your hair stronger and healthier. The presence of menthol sets it apart from the bulk of hair care products on the market as it provides a cooling effect that keeps your scalp dry and itch-free. It is also suitable for all hair types whether curly, straight, textured, thick or colored.
04
Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil has an intensive formula that helps treat alopecia and other causes of hair loss. It helps in fresh growth and also decreases premature aging. The oil contains bhringraj, flame of the forest flower, licorice, cow’s milk, goat’s milk and Indian gooseberry. Containing powerful herbs, this oil helps eliminate the root causes of hair loss while nourishing your hair follicles.
05
Moroccanoil care oil
When it comes to hair oils for men, you can’t really go wrong with a brand like Moroccanoil Treatment. This particular product tames your frizzy hair with effortless ease while adding a much-needed glossy shine to your mane. The main ingredient here is argan oil which is loaded with fatty acids and vitamin E. Apart from regular oiling, you can also use this product for conditioning and styling.
06
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil (50ml)
Kama Ayurveda’s Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil offers an all-in-one solution for hair loss, premature graying and dandruff. This hair oil will help restore and nourish damaged hair to full health. It also includes hair nourishing ingredients like indigo, eclipta alba and gooseberry to promote hair growth. Its earthy scent has a calming, meditative effect that will uplift your mood and, if applied before bed, will give you a good night’s sleep.
07
Fable And Mane HoliRoots Treatment Oil
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Treatment Oil is a cult product, inspired by an Ayurvedic formula that is an ancient secret. Its light formulation facilitates its weekly use. Its ingredients include ashwagandha, a wonderful herb that makes your hair thicker while strengthening your scalp. It also contains dashmool which promotes healthy blood circulation and encourages hair growth.
08
Anomaly Hair And Scalp Oil
Curated by Priyanka Chopra, Anamoly offers a wider range of hair care products. So it should come as no surprise to anyone to see this hair and scalp oil on our list. Its fast-absorbing formula delivers essentially weightless hydration to your scalp, roots and ends. Infused with a blend of almond and rosehip oils, its rich formula also soothes dry, irritated scalps. A clean, cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan product, it makes a great addition to your grooming kit.
09
Juicy Chemistry 100% Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil
Juicy Chemistry All Purpose Pumpkin Oil is rich in vitamin E and vitamin K which are very effective in moisturizing your scalp, improving your skin’s elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation. As pumpkin seed oil has been shown to be quite effective in promoting hair growth, especially in men, you can’t go wrong with this product.
ten
Plum Onion & Bhringraj Hair Growth Oil
Plum Onion & Bhringraj Hair Growth Oil is enriched with two key ingredients rooted in ancient Indian science – onion and bhringraj. Onion oil helps strengthen hair from the root and prevents thinning while bhringraj promotes the overall health of your hair and scalp. Curry leaves and amla oil in the formula also help regenerate hair follicles and strengthen your roots.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Reply: Hair loss can be reduced by regularly oiling the hair and maintaining it daily.
Reply: Coconut and onion oils are best for preventing heavy hair loss.
Answer: Yes, regular oiling helps hair growth.
