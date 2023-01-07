Christies to Auction Haute Couture Collection During Paris Fashion Week





Christies will auction a 115-piece haute couture collection during Paris Fashion Week. Courtesy of Christies



A 115-piece haute couture collection featuring designs by Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Hubert de Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and other 20th century fashion icons will be sold at a Christies online sale only during Paris Fashion Week from January 11 to 25. Assembled by the VWS family over decades, the collection includes cocktail dresses, suits, embroidered apparel and other styles in a variety of materials. Prizes range between 400 and 4,000 ($425 and $4,250), with 5% of proceeds going to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, according to Christies. VWS are the initials of the family patriarch who moved from Russia to China in the late 1900s and later to France. The family began their collecting journey in the 1930s in Shanghai and amassed a significant collection of jade pieces, porcelain, 18th century decorative arts and haute couture. Christies sold a range of decorative art objects from the VWS collection last month in Paris, a sale which reached 10.2 million. In November, a 1996-97 embroidered Chanel coat with a long red silk skirt from the collection sold for 277,200, more than 10 times its presale high estimate. A blue satin jacket and skirt set designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1988 sold for 151,200 at the same auction, against a pre-sale estimate of between 15,000 and 25,000. A Chanel dress in purple velvet entirely embroidered with pearls from the 1988-89 collection; and an Yves Saint Laurent cropped suede and fur jacket will be featured in this month’s online sale. Each carries an estimated value between 4,000 and 6,000. In addition, a long evening dress in ivory crepe and black sequin embroidery by de Givenchy from the 1983 spring-summer collection has a starting bid of 800. An almond green satin coat from the 1997-98 McQueens collection is expected to sell between 1000 and 1500. The collection will be exhibited from January 19 to 25 in a dedicated space created by Aline Asmar d’Amman, architect of Lebanese origin and founder of the Culture in Architecture studio in Paris.

