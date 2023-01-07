A new era of fashion-focused tech launches at CES

With the participation of an award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality, CES 2023 served as the launch pad for Paula Abdul’s IdolEyes Fashion Audio Glasses. (Courtesy of Kenny Fried) Courtesy of Kenny Fried The glasses are described as a glamorous take on eye protection, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows the user to make and take phone calls and host online meetings, while providing an out-of-the-box audio experience. ear that gives users a whole new way to listen to music, podcasts and audio. (Courtesy of Kenny Fried) Courtesy of Kenny Fried Although fashion hasn’t been a major focus at CES in the past, for Paula Abdul, showcasing this product in Vegas was an absolute no-brainer. (Courtesy of Kenny Fried) Courtesy of Kenny Fried Dr. Taryn Rose has worked with designer Enrico Cuini to produce a line of high fashion shoes for men and women that are widely considered to be the most comfortable and best fitting on the market. (Courtesy of Kenny Fried) Courtesy of Kenny Fried Dr. Taryn Rose (left) and Enrico Cuini (right) pose with a reporter. (environment) environment

Over the years, fashion has never really been a major concern in the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although clothing has long been a star element of the world’s largest gathering for technology and innovation, most of these elements have focused more on function than form. While some lines of smartwatches, jewelry and accessories have moved upmarket, most have not. As a result, CES never really showcased a world of high fashion.

So far.

With the participation of an award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality, CES 2023 served as the launch pad for Paula Abdul’s IdolEyes Fashion Audio Glasses.

The glasses are described as a glamorous take on eye protection, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows the user to make and take phone calls and host online meetings, while providing an out-of-the-box audio experience. ear that gives users a whole new way to listen to music, podcasts and audio.

For Abdul, introducing this product to Vegas was an absolute no-brainer.

What framework could be better than the CES to launch this product? she asked. I am so happy to finally step into the tech arena and as you know I have played in many arenas but always wanted to be in this world. During these years I needed the right partner, but now, thanks to 1of1 Custom, I just have this partner. I’m so excited to enter this space and marry technology with wearable fashion accessories.

For Abdul, fashion is indeed the key behind it all. But for Dennis Lee, founder and CEO of 1of1 Customtechnology was equally important.

I’ve been an audio geek all my life, Lee said. I was that kid in class who had the Sony thing up my sleeve while listening. At 1of1, we believe the future of audio is visual, and over the past 12 years we’ve in fact fitted custom audio gear to some of the world’s best musicians. For her IdolEyes audio glasses, our engineering and design teams worked with Paula to come up with the product that was fully representative of her brand, making sure to combine a great audio listening experience with her sleek design.

Available for women and men, the first product model is available in seven colors and is available immediately starting at $199 on 1o1 Custom website and Abdul’s website with a rollout to Amazon and retail stores expected later in the year.

Elsewhere at the show, another pair of highly influential figures unveiled their own take on high fashion women’s shoes.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Taryn Rose and eminent designer Enrico Cuini have combined cutting edge innovation with luxury Italian design to produce a line of high fashion footwear for men and women. The shoes are widely regarded as the most comfortable and best fitting on the market.

The collaboration between Dr. Rose (known for her eponymous collection that fuses fashion and function) and Italian shoe designer Cuini deploys the company’s proprietary, patented technology to produce personalized, bespoke fits through computer vision and to trade secret algorithms. Their shoes dissipate pressure over a larger area of ​​the foot to dynamically provide pressure relief, stability, and energy return, making even the tallest, sexiest stiletto heels incredibly comfortable.

There are two broad categories of why it’s so difficult to make heels comfortable, Rose said. First, it’s about physics, which our proprietary foot support system addresses and second, it’s about proper fit. Our sophisticated measurement systems use image recognition and AI to avoid the difficulty of training sales staff while providing the best fitting and most comfortable footwear on the market.

And at prices ranging from $800 to $2,000, the quality absolutely matches the design; it all reminds me of one question: are the Abduls IdolEyes Fashion Audio glasses and tech-focused Cuinis shoes an outlier here at CES 2023, or are they just the tip of the iceberg of new and exciting technology? emerging and a fashion trend?

Steve Winter and Kenny Fried are OMCP contributors who work forBrotman|Winter|Fria division of Sage Communications.