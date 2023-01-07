4 tips for collecting fashion photography, according to Stefan Puttaert, CEO of Nicola Erni Collection





Since its origins in the late 1990s, investor Nicola Erni has built one of the most important collections of fashion photography in the world. Populated with iconic looks from every decade from the 1930s onwards, the collection includes standout works by Richard Avedon, Paolo Roversi and more. Fashion and photography have always been a passion for Nicola, said Stefan Puttaert, CEO of Erni Collection. The Ernis Collection was born out of a series of images from the 1960s and 1970s that reflected a time of cultural change in the worlds of art, film, fashion and music. The collection continues to grow today, and in 2013 Erni opened a private museum in Steinhausen, Switzerland to house the works. The collection presents a history of fashion photography as a medium, but also reflects Ernis’ personal style. Not only did she enjoy flipping through fashion magazines during her teenage years, but she began designing her very first clothes, Puttaert added. So what advice does he have for aspiring fashion photography collectors? Artsy spoke to Puttaert for his best advice.

A rule of thumb for collecting any medium holds true for fashion photography: follow your own eye and intuition. Nicola Erni acquires works based on what speaks to her heart and gives her goosebumps, Puttaert told Artsy. Collect according to what speaks to you and keep your eyes wide open, go with the flow. Erni, for example, is particularly interested in how fashion photography is both an artistic and a commercial product, representing a collaboration of key figures, Puttaert said, from designers and models to makeup artists and hairstylists, set designers and , of course, to photographers. It’s a process that Erni finds fascinating.

After more than two decades of collecting fashion photography, Ernis’ passion for the medium remains intact. She’s always on the lookout for promising names to add to her collection and finds them everywhere, from magazines to museums. For example, Erni discovered the work of Australian photographer Emma Summerton in vogue few years ago. They became good friends and Erni bought several of his works. One of the main strengths of the Erni collection is that it is constantly looking to the future. In addition to heavy names like Irving Penn and Mario Testino, it also features new artists such as Summerton, Hassan Hajjaj, Erik Madigan Heck, Nadine Ijewere, Tyler Mitchell and Harley Weir.

Puttaert noted that some museums have also done an outstanding job sharing fashion photography in recent years, highlighting Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography at the Getty in 2018; Vogue Paris 19202020 at the Palais Galliera in Paris in 2021; and monographic exhibitions such as Steven Meisel 1993 A Year in Photographs in A Corua, Spain, currently. Fashion history exhibits can also be a great source of inspiration. Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and La Galerie Dior, which covers Dior’s history, are other recent notable examples, Puttaert said.

When a work speaks to Erni, she finds it gratifying to get insight from the artists on their inspiration, philosophy, materials and technique, Puttaert said. He advises other collectors to do the same. When possible, it’s important for her to meet the photographers and learn about their art before acquiring work from them, Puttaert said. The same procedure occurs with contemporary art, where Nicola likes to visit artists in their studios, [and] see their work in original institutional exhibitions, galleries and auctions before deciding whether or not to buy a piece.

Whether you’re interested in iconic street photography by Bill Cunningham or a classic editorial by Richard Avedon or Irving Penn, there’s a market for you. The Ernis collection includes works ranging from high fashion editorials and paparazzi photography to portrait photography and street style. Building a collection that encompasses multiple genres involves understanding them individually, as well as the sum of their parts. It is up to each collector [they decide] diversify and go beyond a particular genre, Puttaert said. An ongoing exhibition of the Ernis Collection at the Norton Museum in Palm Beach, Florida includes works from different eras and genres. Expanding a collection with this in mind can bring fascinating relationships between different genre domains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-4-tips-collecting-fashion-photography-nicola-erni-collection-ceo-stefan-puttaert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos