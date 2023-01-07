Fashion
Amanda Holden puts on a leggy display in a black mini dress as she returns to work at Heart Radio
Amanda Holden puts on a leggy flaunt in a black floral mini dress as she returns to work at Heart Radio after 1.7K a night holiday in Mauritius
She recently enjoyed a winter break in Mauritius in a luxurious five-star LUX Grand Baie, designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE.
And Amanda Holdenput on a leggy display as she returned to work at Heart Radio on Friday to co-host her breakfast show.
The 51-year-old presenter looked amazing in a light blue silk shirt which she paired with a black multi-coloured floral print mini skirt.
The star added height to her frame with a pair of black heels as she struck a playful pose for the camera.
Wearing her blonde locks in a poker straight style, Amanda completed her look with a light palette of makeup.
In the clip, she said, “Have a great weekend!” I’m already drying January Saturday, I’m going out to dinner with friends.
Amanda has started her new year off with a bang as she soaks up the sun on a 1.7ka holiday night in Mauritius.
Fashion: The presenter, 51, looked amazing in a light blue silk shirt which she teamed with a black mini skirt with a multicolored floral print
The Britain’s Got Talent judge stayed at the luxurious five-star LUX Grand Baie located on the north shore of the island.
The hotel featured four pools, three bars, a private beach, and a beautiful spa.
When food is included, room rates can reach 3,000 a night thanks to its prime location on the beach.
Looking good: Amanda wrapped up for the day in a black coat as she left the studio
Radiant: The star accessorized with a black handbag and a pair of sunglasses
Splashing: Amanda kicked off her new year with a bang as she soaked up the sun on a 1.7k holiday night in Mauritius
Amandarang in the New Year at the holiday hotspot, with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.
The hotel has four swimming pools, three bars, a private beach, and a superb spa.
After celebrating Christmas in New York, the family continued their journey with their trip to Mauritius.
Incredible: The Britain’s Got Talent judge stayed at the luxurious five-star LUX Grand Baie on the north shore of the island
