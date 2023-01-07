Kalscheur plays with “arrogance”





ROB GRAY Correspondent Lee

AMES When Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger took over in March 2021, he quickly identified a handful of key goals to help build a mostly fresh Cyclones roster. One of them, Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur, emerged as a top priority for one overriding reason: his commitment to constant improvement, especially on the defensive side of the field. He came here and immediately embraced that work ability and did a great job every day of the summer, which isn’t easy, especially when you’re entering your fourth and fifth years of college basketball, has said Otzelberger, whose 25th-ranked team faces No. 17 TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth. His confidence kept growing. He’s always been there in terms of defensive ability. Kalscheur blocked Oklahoma leading scorer Grant Sherfield most of Wednesday’s 63-60 win at Norman, keeping the 17.3 ppg scorer to just four points. He also scored seven of his nine points in the second half and recorded his two blocked shots in the last eight in half a minute as the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) held off a 20- 0 in Oklahoma to secure the road win. People also read… That’s why I came to this conference, said Kalscheur, who has had at least one steal in nine straight games. Just knowing that every game is a game that we can’t take lightly and say, Oh, it’s kind of a day off game and you can just float. Every game you have to bring it and that’s what I like. As a player it improves your game. It takes you to another level and every game you can show (you) keeps getting better. ISU hasn’t started 3-0 in conference play since the 1999-2000 season and reaching that mark won’t come easily against the deep and experienced Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0). TCU is one of the best rebounding teams in the Big 12 and ranks 17th nationally according to KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage at 35.7. They have multiple front row players and bodies they can throw at you and everyone relentlessly on the glass, Otzelberger said. Certainly (TCU forward Eddie) Lampkins is one of the best offensive rebounders in America, so you have to do a great job, you know, it’s kind of like the line of scrimmage (in football); we have to control that line of scrimmage. The Cyclones have taken a comprehensive approach to this task, especially as leading rebounder Aljaz Kunc continues to miss time with a broken finger. Eight Cyclones average between three and six rebounds per game and one of those 6-10 players, forward Osun Osunniyi, is coming off a season best with eight rebounds. He’s really starting to hit that rhythm of what he needs to do for our team to be successful, Otzelberger said. Kalscheur proved himself as a defender a long time ago. That’s why Otzelberger considers him the best defensive goalie in the league. Now he’s emerging as a more consistent contributor on the offensive end, which makes ISU a much more formidable foe as the Big 12 season unfolds. Offensively, I really like where his head is right now,” Otzelberger said. He continues to develop his game and play with a lot of swagger. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

