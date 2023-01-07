Fashion
How the Padded Shoe Became Fashion’s Latest “Ugly” Trend
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that comfort is key. From leggings as daywear to the meteoric rise of hooded blankets, it’s clear that the perspective has changed on the fashion front, and now it’s the turn of accessories to be brought into the fold. Enter: the padded shoe.
Now listen to me. Granted, it’s a little weird, but comfortable shoe trends aren’t new. Crocs and Uggs have made a notable resurgence and Boston Birkenstock Clogs reached the top 10 products in Lyst Fashion Index for the last five quarters.
What were once considered ugly shoe trends and brands have made their way to the mainstream, with a little help from some of the best models in the world.
Read more: What is the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic? The summer fashion trend all over TikTok
And next in line is the padded shoe.
Think sleeping bags or down jackets to keep your feet warm, right? No wonder models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner decided to try the trend for themselves late last year while vacationing in snowy Aspen.
Bieber sported a version of the trend’s black padded black boots while strolling around Colorado ski town on New Year’s Eve, pairing the puffy leather-look boots with an oversized wool coat with padded shoulders and micro shades , both from Saint Laurent.
Read more: Opera gloves: how practical is the Met Gala red carpet trend?
Straight out of the catwalks, the models Loewe boots come in at 895but several more affordable versions of the style are already available on the high street.
Not quite the same as a moonboot, the padded trend also doesn’t distinguish between shoe styles appearing on sneakers and formal slip-on versions.
Bieber demonstrated her love for the trend again just three days later, returning to Los Angeles, she swapped her books for a pair of Puma padded slip-on mules.
Would you wear the padded shoe trend?
Try the trend
Buy it: Puma Mayu Suede Mules In Black | 41.50 (before 55) at ASOS
Buy it: Maxi clog | 74.99 (was 120) at Ugg
Buy it: Shaka sleep padded slippers khaki | 60.35 (instead of 129) at ASOS
Buy it: Padded ankle boots with contrasting sole | 24 (was 40) at BooHoo
Buy it: Tommy Jeans padded ankle boots in white | 160 at ASOS
Buy it: Padded training boots | 34.99 at H&M
