Ask Amy: Bride asks her sister-in-law to wear a specific dress for the wedding





Comment this story Comment dear Amy: My husband’s sister is getting married in a year. She requires all mothers at her wedding to wear a specific dress color and style. I’m not at the wedding, so I assumed that as a wedding guest, I would be able to choose my own appropriate dress; however, my mother-in-law (her mother) recently told me that the bride also wanted me and the other two sisters-in-law to wear the same color and dress style as the mothers. I was quite surprised, as I have never heard of a bride requiring people who were not at the wedding to purchase a specific color and style of dress. I have seven weddings to attend next year so I was going to buy a few new dresses for the year and wear them again since different groups of people will be at different weddings. It now forces me to buy a specific type of dress that I wouldn’t usually buy. I understand that when I’m a bridesmaid, but I don’t have such a role in this wedding. It really controls me and didn’t make me feel good because the way I was informed was strange (my mother-in-law mentioned this to me several times during a day). I got married last year and didn’t dictate what the in-laws or mothers should wear to our wedding. sorry: Keep in mind that anyone can ask anything. And yes, it seems that brides (and/or their mothers) are increasingly asking/expecting/demanding that their guests wear a specific color and style of clothing at the wedding, as if their guests are some sort of wedding team. nuptial encouragement. You married into this family very recently. Your mother-in-law transmitted this diktat to you. The first thing to do is to personally ask the bride to explain this request. What exactly is she asking for and why? The second thing to do is to say no. You can do this by promising to dress appropriately but sit at the back of the room or skip the photos (if that’s the bride’s goal). If you were able to say no, countless wedding guests would want to hoist you onto their shoulders and parade you through the reception hall. I’ve researched this issue on various well-known wedding sites, and I’m sorry to report that brides are being coached on their right to make this kind of request. On a very popular site, women are told that having a monochromatic wedding is justified because your wedding should be your own vision. They add: Pro tip: It will pay off big with great wedding photos and just a generally classy, ​​classy, ​​and organized vibe. To quote the wonderful Miss Manners on this very topic: wedding guests are people, not props. dear Amy: During the holidays, my husband and I met a new neighbor at a holiday party. We exchanged information and decided to meet for lunch in the near future. Well, I got a message from this neighbor yesterday, asking my husband and I for cocktails and snacks. We decided on a day and time and she then told us to bring whatever we wanted to drink and provide the nibbles. My husband thinks that’s rude. I think that’s weird. Your thoughts? bringing: How rude or strange this situation can be depends on where you are from. In some cultures and communities, BYOB is not considered too far from the norm. This host might have made you feel more comfortable if she had phrased the request a little differently, for example, something like: I don’t serve alcohol in the house, but you’re more than welcome to bring your own. I’ll have seltzer water and iced tea on hand. As it stands, you wonder what exactly is the motivation for being invited to cocktails and snacks when it’s really just snacks. As you get to know this neighbor, her attitude towards entertainment will be revealed. dear Amy: Thank you for defending Santa Claus (in response to a recent question from No gas lamp). Gaslight doesn’t seem to realize that believing in this little bit of magic is a benign phase of childhood. What a grinch! Fan: Running this question has prompted many readers to contribute their own sweet Santa stories, giving me a dose of magic just before Christmas. 2022 by Amy Dickinson distributed by Tribune Content Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/advice/2023/01/07/ask-amy-wedding-dress-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos