Fast Fashion’s Post-Holiday Autopsy: How Industry Dupes and the Fast Fashion Apparel Boom Are Driving Environmental Disaster | Goldberg Segalla

The fashion industry has dodged a colossal optical problem, but the aftermath of holiday shopping could finally expose prominent fashion houses for their contribution to environmental degradation. Measurements of the disastrous environmental impacts of the fashion industry are disheartening:

More than 100 billion pieces of clothing are produced every year — more than double the production of the fashion industry in 2000 — signaling a problematic upsurge in the supply and processing of textiles.

— signaling a problematic upsurge in the supply and processing of textiles. 92 million tonnes of textile waste is produced every year – the equivalent of a truckload of clothes dumped in a landfill every second.

is produced every year – the equivalent of a truckload of clothes dumped in a landfill every second. The The average American consumer buys 60% more clothes that at the turn of the century, keeps them about half as long and throws 81.5 lbs. clothes every year.

that at the turn of the century, and The fashion industry is responsible for close 10% of global carbon dioxide production – more than international flights and shipping combined.

– more than international flights and shipping combined. Raw material extraction, dyeing/finishing processes and fiber production contribute to global CO2 emissions and more than 20% of global water pollution .

and . Worldwide, only 12% of clothes are recycled .

. Almost 10% of microplastics detected in the ocean come from clothing textiles.

The “culture of overconsumption” and its offspring: the “buy and return culture” and the “throw away culture” produce prolific waste

The devastating facts speak for themselves, but in addition to being responsible for massive greenhouse gas emissions, exploiting natural resources and throwing millions of clothes into landfills every day, the industry of fashion easily fosters a culture of overconsumption in which “fast fashion” (cheap fashion, mass-produced items that chase short-term fads) is in high demand. The overconsumption mindset fueled by social media is simply: if it’s out of fashion, it can’t be worn.

Due to society’s endemic “buy and return” subculture, clothing is increasingly being returned to retailers who, for the most part, do not restock, reuse or reuse items, but simply to throw away unwanted fabrics, leaving them to accumulate in landfills. Not to mention the growing “throwaway culture,” spurred on by the fast fashion trend — and a growing number of brands marketing disposable, affordable, copycat clothing — many garments are only worn seven to ten times before being worn. thrown away.

While some argue that fast fashion companies and consumers are too easily scapegoats for the environmental impacts of the global fashion industry, fast fashion’s mass production mission has undeniably led to a dramatic increase in textile production, which translates into a dramatic increase. in pre- and post-production waste. For example, due to the large and varied number of designs to accommodate the rise in clothing production, an excessive amount of materials are wasted as they cannot be reused. The volume of production alone at today’s top fast fashion houses is staggering, with estimates of popular brands churning out 20,000 new styles every year.

More recently, copied fashion productions with significantly lower price tags than branded originals, affectionately coined”fooledare accused of fostering the overconsumption mindset that has made clothing increasingly disposable. The latest fashion “dupe” trend is fueling the overconsumption mindset. Consumers are buying into the dupe frenzy of social media, using direct links to fast fashion websites – a marketing ploy that has flourished this holiday season. The 2022 holiday dupe season has unequivocally exacerbated fashion waste: shoppers bought clothes they intended to return and simultaneously threw away old clothes to make room for the latest dupes a la fashion. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, according to market research, consumers were more likely to buy not just dupes, but also vacation wear and travel wear. Retailers have urged shoppers to buy, buy, buy in order to eliminate stock piled up due to unprecedented supply chain delays – much of which remains untouched and inevitably queued up to be disposed of in landfills.

Fast Fashion boom → Rise in CO2 emissions

Truth be told, aside from making clothes, buying clothes itself – whether in person or online – leads to alarming CO2 emissions. Today’s fast fashion houses transport garments around the world to meet consumers’ “next day” delivery demands by rail, road, sea and air, producing a noticeable carbon footprint. Add returns of ugly sweaters, ill-fitting, not-so-duplicated joggers fooledthe fallout from holiday shopping is estimated to create CO2 emissions equivalent to driving 3.5 million cars on the road for a year.

Synthetic fibers make recycling impractical and dump microplastics into waterways

The recent explosive growth in the use of synthetic fibers by industry has made the process of recycling textile waste increasingly difficult, if not impractical. While cotton and wood fiber textiles break down quickly (a cotton shirt takes 6 months to break down and a wool sock can break down in 5 years), synthetic fibers like Lycra and polyester take centuries. to decompose. Sorting clothes by material to be recycled is labor intensive and requires skilled labor, not to mention the process of turning mixed fabrics into reusable yarn that requires the use of harsh chemical solvents, which contributes to further harm to the environment. The fashion industry remains cluttered with inadequate technologies to recycle clothing effectively, efficiently and affordably. Thus, unfortunately, it becomes more practical to dispose of unwanted clothes in landfills. Today’s fashion is even more problematic for the environment, as strong, durable, versatile and inexpensive synthetic fibers are a major source of microplastic contamination. With each wash cycle, research shows that clothes shed microfilaments that pass through sewage systems and eventually end up in waterways, impacting ecosystems and drinking water.

Fashionistas, don’t despair!

While the fashion industry statistics are indeed disheartening, there is a silver lining. Increasingly, more high-end and sustainable brands are offering take-back programs where the consumer can return used clothes in exchange for credit to buy new clothes, creating a true fashion economy. circular. Savvy consumers are taking the fashion industry’s environmental dilemma into their own hands. Second-hand shopping, once reserved for charity, is now a booming industry, it seems thanks to the “university culture”. With little time for full-time jobs, students are finding saving a lucrative side hustle, with the added bonus of not contributing to the fast-fashion economy. But savings aren’t just appealing to college buyers. Inflation forces all consumers to do more and more bargains, re-commerce would increase by almost 15% in 2021. In the end, savings can save the reputation of the fashion industry by shifting consumers’ attention (intentionally or not) towards recycling and reusing textiles, and away from the mass production of fast fashion and hazardous waste.